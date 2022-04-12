Outside linebackers on the rise

Coach Paul Chryst said junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig’s injury this spring was a good thing for that position group.

Wait, what?

Herbig is arguably the best returning player on the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense, posting nine sacks and two forced fumbles during a breakout sophomore season. He suffered a left arm injury that has sidelined him during 11-on-11 drills during spring practices, but Chryst believes a silver lining of Herbig’s time off is what it’s done for the players who would be getting reps behind him.

Redshirt sophomore Kaden Johnson has been in the starting group occupying Herbig’s field-side outside linebacker role and has flashed the athleticism that made him a four-star recruit. Johnson and redshirt freshmen T.J. Bollers and Darryl Peterson also have taken big steps forward with the extra time on the field.

“I’ve loved the way they’ve approached it,” Chryst said about the outside linebacker group. “We think ‘DP,’ T.J. and Kaden … those three, it’s been a really good spring. Loved the way they’ve approached the spring, and it’s valuable time.”

Herbig wasn’t shy with what he thinks he, senior C.J. Goetz and that trio of less experienced players can be.

“In my years here, this is the best the room has ever been all around,” Herbig said. “I think it just speaks volumes to the work ethic and the type of coaching that coach (Bobby) April puts on us.”

The fact it took some time for light bulbs to go off amongst the younger group of outside linebackers was expected. Position coach Bobby April III — who wasn’t available to speak with reporters when his players did Monday — has said numerous times the number of responsibilities his group has makes it difficult to learn quickly. Herbig, who started as a true freshman in 2020, is the exception to that rule.

UW outside linebackers are asked to set the edge against the run, be premier pass rushers and also drop into coverage, trying to take away routes to tight ends, tailbacks and receivers alike.

“The hardest part is being able to do all of that and also be able to really focus on small details while being asked to do all of that,” Goetz said. “Different aiming points or different footwork with different calls, all of that.”

Johnson and Bollers both made strides during bowl-prep practices, Chryst said, and that’s carried over to the spring. Both have shown faster first steps off the ball and have better executed their pass-rush moves to put consistent pressure on the quarterback. Johnson credited his rise to better work in the weight room, while Bollers said his confidence has been boosted simply by feeling comfortable in his role after being a defensive end in high school.

“Once you understand what’s going on around you with the defense, then you can really start to focus in on the key pieces of what the offense is doing,” Bollers said.

Peterson played 17 snaps in the Las Vegas Bowl, which helped convince him he could play at this level after having some success at practice.

“Being a freshman, unconsciously you’re kind of nervous about the whole thing,” Peterson said. “So being out there kind of took away the nerves. I feel like once I get in the season, it’ll be like getting off where we left off.”

The Badgers, with a deeper well of talent to work with, may be able to rotate at outside linebacker more than they have in recent seasons. Herbig played 647 of 746 (86.7%) of the team’s defensive snaps last season, while senior Noah Burks played 618 (82.8%), according to PFF. Having second and third options at a key position like outside linebacker is something that’s separated UW from the likes of Ohio State, the class of the Big Ten Conference for most of the past decade.

The group is effusive in their praise of each other’s development and celebrates their wins during 1-on-1 pass rushes and team drills at practice. They ate dinner together at April’s home Sunday night, a Louisiana spread honoring April’s hometown of crawfish etouffe and Popeye’s chicken.

Herbig retweeted a picture of the group around the dinner table with the caption, “Organization of Likeminded Brothers OLB,” referring to their position’s shorthand title. The players hold strong belief in one other and what they’ll bring to the defense this fall.

“All of us bring a little bit of a different style of game,” Bollers said. “Some people might be a little bit more finesse, other people might be a little bit more power, so it could keep people on their toes.”

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter for Lee Newspapers.

