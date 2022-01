RACINE -- Overeaters Anonymous offers area residents a program of recovery from compulsive eating through the 12 steps of the organization.

OA is not a diet club and there are no weigh-ins. It is not a religious group. There are no dues or fees, and is self-supporting through contributions.

The group meets every Monday at 7 p.m, and at 5 p.m. Thursdays at The Living light Church on the corner of Wright and Queeny in Racine.

For more information call Mary at 262-652-5635.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0