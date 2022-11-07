Packers: A fifth straight defeat makes a second half surge feel improbable

DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers was dressed mostly in black when he arrived in the visiting interview room at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. Black stocking cap, black sleeveless hoodie over a long-sleeved black T-shirt and black shoes, paired with gray sweatpants.

That’s pretty common attire for the Green Bay Packers quarterback and yet it felt more appropriate than ever. A look of mourning for a season on life support.

There’s a dark cloud hovering over the Packers as they come to grips with their first five-game losing skid since 2008, Rodgers’ first season as a starter. A 15-9 loss to the lowly Detroit Lions leaves Green Bay at 3-6 and, the way this team is trending, the odds seem better of it earning a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft than producing a second-half surge that would lead to a playoff berth.

Rodgers keeps saying he thinks the Packers, who haven’t won since Oct. 2 can turn things around. But how can he possibly believe that? He was essentially asked that midway through his postgame news conference and paused about 13 seconds before answering, an eternity for a man who’s typically quick on his feet.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life, as have many of my teammates, and I hope we just dig deep and find a way,” Rodgers said, choosing the right words. “We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully, we can embrace that.”

Any sort of season-saving rally has to start with the two-time reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, the man taking up a massive chunk of their salary cap, playing at a higher level.

Rodgers’ performance coming off back-to-back brilliant seasons has declined sharply in 2022 and reached a low point against the Lions. He threw three interceptions, including two in the end zone, and that doesn’t even count a ball that was underthrown and should have been a 44-yard touchdown pass to rookie Samori Toure in the third quarter.

“I had some (expletive) throws, for sure,” Rodgers said.

Every offensive series for the Packers, save for a kneel-down to end the first half, ended in Detroit territory. That represents eight realistic chances to score on a day Green Bay finished with a healthy 389 total yards, yet it managed a measly nine points against a terrible defense.

While Rodgers deserves the lion’s share of the blame for that inability to finish, his coach can’t escape unscathed.

The most puzzling moment of the day came at the end of Green Bay’s second series of the game, a fourth-and-goal from the Detroit 1 in which Rodgers threw an off-balance pass that was intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari and ended up being intercepted by Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Repeat: Matt LaFleur called a play with only two potential targets, and one of them was a left tackle who isn’t even completely healthy.

“It wouldn’t have been in if we didn’t think it had a chance to work,” LaFleur said.

That play began with confusion, Rodgers looking to the sideline followed by the last-minute substitution of Aaron Jones for AJ Dillon. LaFleur said there was “a little bit” of miscommunication, which is odd considering the Packers had plenty of time to get on the same page during the break between the first and second quarters.

Rodgers said he didn’t “think it really mattered” whether it was Jones or Dillon on the field for that play, and that’s probably true considering the result was a pass to a 310-pound lineman with no career catches. But it’s yet another example of dysfunction on a unit that can’t get out of its own way.

The Packers ended up running six plays inside the Detroit 10-yard line and the results were ugly: Interception, Dillon run for no gain, incomplete pass, Dillon run for no gain, interception, incomplete pass.

Jones, the Packers’ best playmaker, wasn’t targeted on any of those passes and didn’t receive any of those handoffs. LaFleur offered a perfectly reasonable explanation why afterward while also revealing a sad reality: This team’s passing game is so inept that opponents don’t respect it.

“Credit to Detroit, they dared us to throw the football,” LaFleur said. “I can’t tell you how many times you’re looking in, particularly when we’re under center, and everybody’s mugged up on the line of scrimmage. We’ve got to do something different obviously because we’re not throwing and catching to the level that is conducive to winning football.”

The Packers’ last-gasp effort Sunday ended, fittingly, with four consecutive incompletions after Rodgers and Toure connected for a 32-yard completion to get into the red zone.

LaFleur couldn’t shed much light on why things have gone so horribly wrong. He wasn’t being evasive or a jerk; he’s just a man with no answers.

Why has this offense, which has been so good during his tenure, failed to click this season?

“Well, if I had that answer for you right now, I don’t think we’d be in this spot,” LaFleur said. “That’s something that we’ve got to take a good hard look at everything we’re doing, from what we’re asking our guys to do, to the plays that we’re putting in, to who we’re putting in position to try to make those plays, yeah, everything has got to get evaluated with a fine-tooth comb.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, looks miserable. He pushed back on that characterization — “Frustration and miserablity are two different emotions,” he said — and added that he’s not going to second-guess his decision to come back for an 18th season rather than retire.

Still, a season that was once full of life has reached a critical stage. Too early for a eulogy? Perhaps, but an eight-game procession to January seems far more likely at this point than Rodgers and Co. pulling off a miracle.