GREEN BAY — Even as reports and speculation swirled across social media and programming on ESPN and NFL Network on Monday, Aaron Rodgers still wasn’t a New York Jet.

At least, not yet.

The Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback may eventually end up in the Big Apple, but as of Monday evening, there was no trade between the teams and it was unclear whether Rodgers had even made up his mind on how — or if — he wanted to move forward with his football career.

On Monday afternoon, Trey Wingo, a longtime ESPN anchor and host who now appears on myriad of platforms, tweeted that he was “hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done.”

Referring to how the Packers traded Rodgers’ predecessor, Brett Favre, to the Jets in August 2008, Wingo added, “History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay.”

But hours after Wingo’s report, none of the traditional NFL newsbreakers had confirmed that any deal was done.

“I wouldn’t say anything is done until it’s done,” one NFL source familiar with Rodgers’ process said Monday night.

Monday was something of a faux deadline for the Rodgers situation to be resolved, as the NFL’s free agency negotiation period had kicked off at 11 a.m. CDT. The new league year doesn’t begin until Wednesday at 3 p.m., and that had been the date that Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy had pointed to multiple times in recent weeks, including in his surprising comments during the annual WIAA girls state high school basketball tournament at the Resch Center on Friday.

Speaking between games during the WIAA telecast, Murphy had left very little doubt that he was looking to move on from the future surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Murphy told interviewer Nick Tabbert of Eau Claire TV station WQOW that the Packers would take only Rodgers back as their quarterback in 2023 “if things don’t work out the way we would want them (to),” and in a subsequent interview with Green Bay/Fox Cities ABC affiliate WBAY-TV, Murphy referred to Rodgers’ time with the Packers in the past tense.

“It happens in our game. Very few players play for only one team,” Murphy told WBAY’s Adrianna Torres. “Obviously, Brett had a great career here; Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’ll be in our Hall of Fame. We will bring him back and retire his number.

“But this is just one of the things that you go through as a team. We want to try to achieve something that’s good for both Aaron and us.”

Even so, it was unclear on Monday night just how far trade talks had advanced between the Jets and Packers — or if Rodgers had given the Jets any sort of commitment to play for them in 2023.

Although general manager Brian Gutekunst hadn’t gone as far as Murphy in any of his public comments, Gutekunst did go from steadfastly refusing to trade Rodgers during his offseason of discontent in 2021 to saying “all options are on the table right now” when asked about Rodgers’ future during a Q&A session with Wisconsin-based reporters at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Feb. 28.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has kept his own public comments to a minimum, including during an impromptu interview with ex-NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Saturday at a flag football charity event in Laguna Beach, Calif.

“Stay tuned. Stay tuned,” he told Marshall, who played two seasons for the Jets after facing Rodgers as a Chicago Bear for three seasons.

Asked by Marshall if he feels misunderstood, Rodgers replied, “I think there’s some of that for sure, but I feel disassociated with needing to always set the record straight. I think when you’re misunderstood or there’s stuff out there that’s patently false, the ego wants to be like, ‘No, you’re wrong! Do you have any (idea)? You don’t know what you’re talking about!’ But the peace of mind allows you to not care so much about that.

“I think we all really care about how we’re viewed. So, it’s not that we don’t care about what people say, it’s which people. Which people do I really care about what they really say? … And I’m at peace about that. and the rest, is just noise. I have no bitterness about it, I have no resentment, I have nothing but love and appreciation for all people, and at some point, I’ll be a little more understood, but that’s not my focus. My focus is work on me, love people better, love myself better and everything else will take care of itself.”

When Marshall told Rodgers he thought of himself as an “all-time Jet,” Rodgers replied with a smile, “You’re an all-time Jet? How many years were you there?”

Told by Marshall that he could be an all-time Packer and all-time Jet, Rodgers replied, “Not if you only play one year. You can’t be an all-time (anything). Organizations have history and it’s about the people that that made those organizations.”