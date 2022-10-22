Packers activate Watkins, but list him as questionable

The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins.

Watkins is questionable for Sunday’s game at Washington (2-4). Watkins has missed four games with a hamstring issue that had put the veteran receiver on injured reserve.

The injured reserve designation means Cobb and Hanson must miss at least four games. Cobb suffered a high ankle sprain and Hanson hurt his biceps Sunday when the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets.

In other injury news, the Packers announced Saturday that left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (illness) are questionable for the Commanders game.

The Packers have elevated linebacker La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

BRONCOS: Quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring, and backup Brett Rypien will get the start.

Wilson was ruled out Saturday, less than 24 hours after coach Nathaniel Hackett said he figured Wilson’s playing status would be a game-day decision.

This will mark Rypien’s second career start. His other one also was against the Jets, a 37-28 Denver win at the Meadowlands on Oct. 1, 2020, when he threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted three times.

Veteran Josh Johnson will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Rypien’s backup when the Broncos (2-4) try to snap a three-game skid and end a three-game win streak for the Jets (4-2), who have already matched last year’s win total.

Rypien is a third-year pro who went undrafted after starring at Boise State, where he went 37-12 as the starting QB. He edged out Johnson in a training camp competition to serve as Wilson’s backup.

Rypien took the bulk of the snaps at practice this week although Wilson also got some work in with the starters.

Wilson pulled a hamstring during Monday night’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. That injury came nine days after he received an injection to relieve pain in a muscle near his throwing shoulder.

The only games Wilson has missed as a pro came during his final season in Seattle last year when he sat out three games with a broken finger.

PATRIOTS: By all accounts public and private, Mac Jones is right on track.

At the start of Thursday’s practice, he ran without limitation. He took under-center snaps with the starting offensive line. He dropped back and threw passes of all distances, always taking the first rep in positional drills.

Jones was exactly where he should be.

The 24-year-old is closing in on four weeks since he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Ravens, the typical recovery period for his injury. No surprise, Jones expects to be available for Monday night’s game against the Bears, per multiple reports.

According to ESPN, Jones has only “a final hurdle” to be cleared in practice this week.

The Patriots held their first practice Thursday in full pads, with Jones showing the type of fluid mobility he hadn’t shown since before the injury.

Prior to Thursday, Jones had been limited for six straight practices and traveled last weekend to Cleveland, where he was inactive for the Pats’ 38-15 win.

Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe has thrived in Jones’ absence, completing 72.9% of his passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Zappe saw his first action off the bench in Week 4 at Green Bay. He’s since started two games, both blowout wins. Pats coach Bill Belichick has declined to address Jones’ job status or health in recent weeks.

However, according to The Athletic, Zappe’s surprise performance has not inspired a quarterback controversy. Jones will start when fully healthy, and he was between 85 to 90% on Wednesday, per Pro Football Focus.