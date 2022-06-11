Packers: Alexander fueled by 2021 season; humble despite new contract

GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander was bragging Wednesday afternoon.

Not about being the NFL’s best cornerback — even though he is certain that he is.

Not about being the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback — even though the new money in the four-year, $84 million extension he signed last month made him exactly that.

Not even about the Green Bay Packers’ shutdown trio of him, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas — even though Alexander believes it’s the best cornerback threesome in the league.

No, as he spoke with reporters inside the Packers’ locker room following the second practice of minicamp, Alexander was bragging about … his pants. And how thrifty he was.

“I had on a $5 pair of pants the day I signed my contract,” Alexander said in his first comments since signing the deal on May 16. “Life was good.”

Alexander was using his Goodwill-bought trousers to illustrate a larger point: That he won’t let his newfound wealth change him.

“I ain’t bought nothing yet,” he said.

But something did change Alexander last season — a debilitating right shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the year and left him unsure of himself on one of the most critical plays of the season.

And now, he’s trying to get back to who he was before.

Alexander suffered the shoulder injury while making a low tackle on Pittsburgh Steelers bruising running back Najee Harris during a Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 3.

Alexander eschewed surgery in hopes of returning sometime during the season, but he wound up missing the final 13 regular-season games and only returned to the lineup for the team’s divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22.

He only played eight of the Packers’ 54 defensive snaps that night, and was on the field for the crucial third-and-7 that the 49ers converted on their way to the game-winning field goal as time expired.

With 216-pound receiver-turned-running back Deebo Samuel bearing down on him, Alexander whiffed on his tackle attempt. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith missed, too, and Samuel’s 9-yard gain led directly to Robbie Gould’s game-winning 45-yard walk-off field goal three plays later.

“It was super bitter, man. I was only in for less than 10 plays, and I missed a tackle. I was so upset about that missed tackle,” Alexander said. “That was my first time tackling in a few months, so I was pissed, honestly.

“It was more mental (than physical). And that fueled me for this offseason.”

Like quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a number of other veterans, Alexander did not attend any of the voluntary organized team activity practices leading up to the minicamp, and because practices are in helmets and shorts, he won’t get to test himself as a tackler until training camp.

In the meantime, Alexander was happy to challenge the Packers’ young receivers in practice, including breaking up Rodgers’ deep ball to rookie Christian Watson at the end of a 2-minute drill Wednesday.

“The day before, they did that same route and the receiver caught it on me and scored,” Alexander said. “Today, Aaron Rodgers was out there. He was trying to be superhuman alien like he is and tried to score on me. I had to get it up out of here, and then I had to celebrate with my boys. That’s what we’re going to do all year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0