Packers: Bisaccia brought in to fix special teams after woeful season

GREEN BAY — No one has forgotten the catastrophic performance the Green Bay Packers’ special-teams units delivered in the team’s season-ending playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers six months ago.

The field-goal protection unit having a Mason Crosby kick blocked. The 49ers blocking a Corey Bojorquez fourth-quarter punt for their only touchdown of the game. The Packers having only 10 men on the field for 49ers kicker Robbie Gould’s walk-off game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired.

All of which happened after the Packers finished dead last in the 32-team NFL in longtime pro football columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual regular-season special-teams rankings.

“Those are the things that are really tough to swallow, is when you shoot yourself in the foot so to speak and you have those gross, just really negligent errors,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said during his end-of-season press briefing with reporters. “Those cannot happen. Those are totally unacceptable.”

Enter ex-Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, whom LaFleur made the highest-paid special-teams coordinator in the NFL in hopes of fixing the blight those units have been on the Packers — dating back to before LaFleur got to town.

“It’s personnel-related, it’s scheme-related, it’s people. People make the difference,” Bisaccia said during the offseason. “If you can get good people at a great place, then magic can happen. We’re going to look in every nook and cranny to see what we can do to make ourselves better.”

The Packers want more than improvement. They want the special teams to help them win games, not just avoid having them lose games.

“In our one-play mentality, you can look around (on special teams) and there’s a lot of plays that devastate your game,” Bisaccia said. “And there’s a lot of plays that propel your offense or your defense in a game. I think once we can all understand the one-play mentality, what we’re trying to get across to them, how they can affect the game positively and negatively, I think maybe we’ll start to accomplish something here.”

There’s clearly ample room for improvement — from Crosby’s struggles with an inconsistent kicking operation, to a return game that essentially went nowhere to resolving coverage and protection problems.

“We can do a much better job — starting with myself emphasizing the special teams, allowing maybe some of our starters to play on more phases of that,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think it’s ever just one thing, but certainly that will be a big-time priority for us moving forward.”

Here’s a closer look at the specialists as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins in earnest with the team’s first full-squad practice on Wednesday:

Burning question

Will Mason Crosby bounce back?

Before last season’s struggles, Crosby was on a roll, nearly automatic in the wake of a disastrous five-miss performance at Detroit in October 2018. The rest of that season, he was 19 for 21 on field-goal attempts and 26 for 26 on extra points. In 2019, he was 22 for 24 on field goals and 40 of 41 on extra points. And in 2020, he was perfect on field-goal attempts (16 for 16) and went 59 for 63 on extra points.

All told, Crosby entered the 2021 season having made 57 of 61 field-goal attempts (93.4%) and 125 of 130 on extra points (96.2%) over his previous 43 games. Then came issues with issues with Bojorquez, who replaced JK Scott as punter and holder, and a Hunter Bradley-to-Wirtel long-snapper change, which didn’t exactly bring stability, either. The result? Crosby finished the regular season having made 73.5% of his attempts, the second-lowest success rate of his career.

Now, with the experienced Pat O’Donnell as his holder, the hope is Crosby will regain his mojo after missing as many kicks during the regular season (nine) as he had in the previous three seasons combined.

“It was a trying year — for sure,” Crosby said during the offseason program. “We’re doing everything we can so that come training camp and once the kicks start flying in the season, we’re ready to roll.”

When they’ll be ready to roll, though, is unclear, as Crosby is set to start camp on the physically unable to perform list due to a yet-to-be-specified injury. That means Gabe Brkic, claimed off waivers from Minnesota on June 14 after the Packers’ offseason program had ended, will handle all the kicking duties early in camp.

On the rise

Pat O’Donnell.

The addition of O’Donnell in free agency from the rival Chicago Bears not only should help Crosby’s accuracy but, the Packers believe, bring some steadiness to the punting game. The team acquired Bojorquez in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams at the end of camp last year when Scott disappointed, and while Bojorquez was booming balls at a record clip early on, his numbers plummeted as the temperatures did. O’Donnell’s extensive experience in the Windy City (and in the division) should lead to better results late in the year.

“He’s been a proven player, not only in the league but in this division,” Bisaccia said. “He’s played real well in bad weather. He’s played outside his entire career. He’s a tremendous athlete, a wonderful holder. His job at holder is to make everybody right. He’s got to make the snapper right, he’s got to make the kicker right, and he’s done that for a long time.”

Player to watch

Amari Rodgers.

There’s no denying Rodgers’ rookie season was a disappointment — including to himself, of which he took ownership. Four receptions for 45 yards and shaky work on returns were not what the Packers were hoping to get from Rodgers when they gave up one of their fourth-round picks to trade up seven spots in the third round of last year’s NFL draft and pick Rodgers at No. 85 overall.

Now, he’s focused on regaining his confidence, believing production will follow.

“If you mess up, you’re going to lose confidence, naturally,” Rodgers said. “I just feel like me being a rookie, I feel like I let it get to me. Now, I feel like I have a year in the system, a year in the league. I know what it takes. I know what it takes to get out there and be successful. I’m planning on doing that now.”

Key competition

Steven Wirtel vs. Jack Coco.

The Packers would like nothing more than to settle on a long-term long-snapper, having switched to Wirtel last season after investing a 2018 seventh-round pick in Bradley. But the competition isn’t limited to Wirtel, who spent 2020 with the Rams, and Coco, an undrafted free agent who only snapped on placekicks for the Yellow Jackets and didn’t do any snapping last season while focusing on tight end. As NFL specialists all know, they also must compete with candidates who aren’t in camp with them.

“It’s time to get to work,” said Coco, who earned a roster spot after attending the rookie camp on a tryout basis. “That’s literally my whole mindset, (that) I just need a chance to get myself in the door, and I’ve done that. Now, it’s just one step ahead, nose to the grindstone, keep going, keep pushing forward.”

Numbers game

46.2, 38.5.

Those were O’Donnell’s gross and net averages last season for the Bears. And while his 46.2 gross yards per punt made for the second-highest of his career, the departed Bojorquez actually had better numbers than O’Donnell. Bojorquez set a Packers single-season record for gross punting average (46.5 yards per punt) and finished 17th in the NFL in net punting average (40.0 yards per punt). O’Donnell, meanwhile, was 24th in net average (38.5 yards per punt).