Packers: Breaking through into the spotlight

GREEN BAY — Randy Ramsey might be the most important player on the Green Bay Packers’ roster you’ve never heard of.

Thin and unproven at outside linebacker after starters Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, head coach Matt LaFleur and his defensive coaching staff are spending training camp searching for viable options behind them.

“Right now, it’s pretty clear-cut who our one and two are,” LaFleur said before players had Sunday off — their first day off in camp. “But as far as three through five, I think it’s anybody’s guess.”

And Ramsey, who missed all of last season and has played just 75 career defensive snaps since arriving in 2019 as an undrafted free agent from Arkansas, might be No. 3 — a vital position on the depth chart when you consider that Gary was the top backup last season until Za’Darius Smith’s unhappiness with his contract and subsequent back injury thrust Gary into a starring role.

“Rambooooooooo!” Yeah, that's my man!” Gary replied excitedly when asked about Ramsey at midweek. “I'm happy to get him back out there, happy that he's feeling better. And I just can't wait 'til he gets 100%, because we’re going to need him this season.”

Outsiders might be just as excited about Ramsey as Gary is, had Ramsey’s 2021 season not been ruined before it began.

Tuesday marks one year since Ramsey went down during the fifth practice of camp, and while he was helped off the field instead of needing a cart, his departure masked the severity of the injury.

“I tore two ligaments and I fractured my fibula,” Ramsey explained. “The fracture healed in like eight weeks, but it was the two ligaments in my ankle that took time to really rehab and make sure I got my mobility back and my strength back. That was the main part of that injury.”

The injury ruined what might have been Ramsey’s big break. With Za’Darius Smith not practicing, Ramsey was in line for plenty reps throughout camp, and with Smith playing only 18 snaps in Week 1 and not playing again until the season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco, Ramsey almost certainly would have been part of the edge-rusher rotation during the season.

He also would have been a core special-teams player, given he played far more there (204 snaps) than he had on defense (75 snaps) in 2020, when he was active for 14 games (including playoffs).

Instead, he missed the entire year and didn’t take part in any of the offseason program practices, either.

But after starting camp on the physically unable to perform list, Ramsey was activated for Friday’s light, jog-through intensity practice. With shoulder pads coming on for Monday’s practice and the first full-pads workout of camp slated for Tuesday, Ramsey may not be green-lit for full contact just yet.

Of course, just being back on the field is an accomplishment.

“Going from not being able to walk for two months to now, that’s just a big motivation for me,” Ramsey said. “I’m just glad to be back out there with the guys that I was last year.”

Fortunately for Ramsey, the Packers’ only noteworthy offseason addition at outside linebacker after extending Preston Smith and releasing Za’Darius Smith was drafting South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare in the fifth round.

“I felt like last year was going to be my year to really show I belong on this stage, and the situation this year is kind of the same,” Ramsey said. “So I’m just trying to overcome this adversity, this little hill that I’m climbing, I’m just trying to keep that same mindset and come back better and stronger, because the opportunity is still kind of the same that it was last year.”

That means Ramsey will battle 2020 seventh-round pick Jonathan Garvin (1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits in 395 defensive snaps last season), Tipa Galeai (one sack in 152 snaps) and Ladarius Hamilton (two QB hits in 64 snaps) and Enagbare for playing time.

“It’s always good when you get somebody that’s coming off that long of missing time. So, he’s one of the guys that’s going to be in competition,” LaFleur said of Ramsey. “He did some nice things (in 2020). Certainly, he had a role on special teams, which is going to be part of it again for really the other three guys in that room.”

For his part, Ramsey is grateful that the Packers stuck with him through his injury — a sign that general manager Brian Gutekunst and the coaching and scouting staffs see his potential.

Now it’s up to him to deliver.

“The fact that Gutey, he believes in me that much, that just motivates me,” Ramsey said. “I just try to pay attention to the people that believe in me. I just want to prove them right; I don’t want to prove the critics wrong. For me, that’s big, especially coming off an injury.

“I feel like I’m in a great space. I’m just trying to keep that motivation and keep that tunnel vision I had last year. (After) what I went through, it’s like coming to the light at the end of the tunnel. I think this is that year where they get to see the flower blossom.”