Packers DB coach Gray reportedly out; will join the Falcons

GREEN BAY — It was mid-October, and the Green Bay Packers’ much-maligned, not-living-up-to-its-advance-billing defense was in a funk.

Especially problematic was the way the team’s defensive backs appeared to be lining up far, far away from the line of scrimmage on third-down plays, giving far too much cushion — even in defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s umbrella-style, keep-everything-in-front-of-you system — and making it easy for opposing quarterbacks and receivers to convert first downs.

In his regularly scheduled monthly Q&A session with reporters inside the Lambeau Field media auditorium one Wednesday afternoon, defensive backs coach/passing-game coordinator Jerry Gray was asked why his guys weren’t being more aggressive.

“Well, I know Coach Barry is going to be up here (on Thursday),” Gray replied. “He’s the architect and he’s the defensive coordinator. So, I know you’ll give him those questions tomorrow and he’ll answer those, especially the schematic part.

“As far as the defensive back, we’ve got to be more aggressive ourselves and not sit there and wait for schematics or something like that to tell us what to do.”

The underlying message was hard to miss. Gray was asserting that his guys were doing as directed, and anyone who was asking him the reasoning behind it was asking the wrong guy.

That exchange came to mind over the weekend, when NFL Network reported that Gray was set to leave the Packers after three seasons on head coach Matt LaFleur’s staff for a similar position with the Atlanta Falcons.

Gray, who just finished his 26th season as an NFL assistant and was a coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, would give new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen a veteran presence to lean on in his first year as a full-fledged coordinator.

Nielsen served as the New Orleans Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator under head coach Dennis Allen, who called the Saints’ defensive plays.

Neither the Falcons nor the Packers announced that Gray, who was not under contract with the Packers for 2023, was headed to Atlanta. Gray’s departure would be the first from LaFleur’s staff in the wake of the team’s 8-9, playoff-less 2022 season. Special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is up for the Indianapolis Colts’ head-coaching position and is reportedly scheduled for a second interview for that job this week.

Gray, who played nine NFL seasons and made the Pro Bowl four times during his career, might’ve been the most well-respected coach on LaFleur’s staff. Everyone in the building called him “The O.G.,” a term of endearment to celebrate Gray as an old-school, original status.

Gray’s players credited him for righting the defense during the second half of a crucial Christmas Day victory at Miami to keep the team’s faint late-season playoff hopes alive.

After giving up 246 combined receiving yards to Miami’s Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill in the first half, the Packers allowed them only 66 total yards after Gray’s halftime tirade.

“That woke us up for sure. He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling at us then,” second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander recounted after the game. “And you see the results. He probably needed to yell at us at the beginning of the game.

“We knew who their explosive playmakers were. Coming into the game, we knew we couldn’t allow them to beat us, and then they got us on a couple of them in the first half. So (Gray) was just like, ‘Yo, you’ve got to tighten up.’ Basically, ‘We’ve got to do better, because we are better.’”

It’s unclear if LaFleur tried to convince Gray to stay. In Atlanta, Gray will work for head coach Arthur Smith, with whom Gray worked in Tennessee and Washington.

But when Barry missed a 2021 game with COVID-19, Gray served as the defensive play-caller in a crucial midseason win over Arizona, and LaFleur never thought twice about his choice.

"I think he does a great job of mentoring all those players in that room in terms of what it means to be a pro and how to get the most out of your career," LaFleur said at the time. “He's a guy that I lean on at times as well, just to get his advice on certain things. We're very fortunate to have him part of this organization and part of this coaching staff."