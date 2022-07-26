Packers: Extensions to LaFleur, Gutekunst and Ball give Packers stability

GREEN BAY — At some point this offseason, the Green Bay Packers quietly signed the three leaders of their football operation — general manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball — to contract extensions.

Given the team’s three consecutive 13-win seasons and a roster that makes the Packers a Super Bowl contender once again as they enter the first training-camp practice on Wednesday, it’d be next to impossible to argue the three deals weren’t well-deserved.

Nevertheless, speaking following Monday’s annual shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field, team president/CEO Mark Murphy would only hint at the trio’s new contracts, and when asked why he would want to “keep that internal,” as he put it, Murphy said that it was “just to respect their privacy.”

However, an NFL source confirmed later Monday afternoon what was already obvious: That Gutekunst, LaFleur and Ball had indeed signed new deals to keep them in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.

“I’ll just say I’m confident not only Matt and Brian, but Russ Ball, will continue to be Packers employees for years to come,” Murphy had said.

Gutekunst was promoted to general manager in January 2018, replacing longtime GM Ted Thompson. Murphy hired LaFleur in January 2019 after firing Mike McCarthy with four games left in the 2018 season. Ball first joined the organization in 2008 as a salary-cap expert and was promoted to his current role in January 2018 at the same time as Murphy chose Gutekunst as GM.

Over the three seasons the three men have been together, the Packers have gone 39-10 in regular-season play. They reached the 2019 and 2020 NFC Championship Games but lost shy of the Super Bowl. The 2021 season ended with a Jan. 22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, despite the Packers being the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the second consecutive year.

Speaking during the 90-minute shareholders meeting, Murphy praised the trio to the 8,624 shareholders in attendance. Afterward, Murphy told reporters, “I feel like they’re doing an outstanding job.”

Draft day

The Packers’ quest to host the NFL Draft continues, and Murphy told shareholders that he expects the team to be awarded the 2025 or 2027 draft.

The organization has been considered for past drafts but has lost out each time. Most recently, Green Bay was up for the 2024 draft but lost out to Detroit.

“I feel confident in either ’25 or ’27 we will (get it),” Murphy said. “We’ll be given strong consideration. We’ve been close on other ones, too.”

The Packers believe they can present a strong case for hosting because of the Titletown district and the recently opened Resch Expo Center across Oneida Street from Lambeau Field.

Asked why Green Bay has lost out on previous drafts, Murphy replied, “They really like the history and tradition of Lambeau Field and Titletown. The number of hotels in Green Bay, that’s the issue. It’s become a big enough event. We’ve included (hotels) all the way down to Milwaukee that people would be staying (at). We’ve actually looked at cruise ships (but) I don’t know if the ice would be thawed by then.”

Leavitt added

Rich Bisaccia has himself another of his former Las Vegas Raiders to help him turn around the Packers’ problematic special teams.

The Packers signed safety Dallin Leavitt Monday, a fourth-year veteran who spent the vast majority of his time with the Raiders playing special teams — Bisaccia’s area of expertise.

Leavitt becomes the third ex-Raiders special teamer to join the Packers, joining cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Rico Gafford. Gafford actually signed a futures deal with the Packers in January, before Bisaccia’s hiring.

After spending nearly the entire 2018 season on the Raiders’ practice squad, Leavitt saw action in 40 games over the past three seasons. Last year, with Bisaccia promoted from special-teams coordinator to interim head coach following Jon Gruden’s resignation, Leavitt played 21.5% of the Raiders’ defensive snaps (249) but 73% of their special-teams snaps (348).

"My relationship with Rich is a little bit different than just player-coach," Leavitt told the Raiders’ team website last year. "He's somebody that I trust in other areas of my life as well, so that part has allowed me to fully invest in what he's telling me to do as a player as well. When you have a personal relationship with someone, you're willing to run through a wall for them."