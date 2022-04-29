Packers for April 30

GREEN BAY — At some point, before each and every one of the first-round quality wide receivers’ names had evaporated from his draft board, Brian Gutekunst mulled a bold move upward during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night.

He and his personnel lieutenants made the requisite calls to gauge the cost of doing business, and the Green Bay Packers general manager contemplated the various asking prices.

But then, seemingly almost instantaneously — poof! — all those names had disappeared. And at that point, Gutekunst was able to do what he’d kind of wanted to do all along: Stay put and use his two first-round picks as scheduled at Nos. 22 and 28.

“There were a few,” Gutekunst replied when asked if there had been a wide receiver he’d deemed worth trading up to take. “(But) that run happened pretty early.

“They’re really good players. (But) at the same time, I think you’ve got to look at the asking price and ask, ‘Does that make sense?’ Our board was strong from a numbers perspective, so I think at that point, we just kind of decided to stay and pick.”

And pick they did — two University of Georgia defenders: Inside linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28 — the fifth and sixth defensive players Gutekunst has taken in his first seven first-round picks as GM.

As a result, the Packers exited the first round not having added a wide receiver, marking the 20th consecutive draft in which they hadn’t taken a wideout in the first round.

Thus, Florida State’s Javon Walker, taken No. 20 overall by then-head coach/GM Mike Sherman in 2002, remains the answer to the trivia question of the last first-round wideout the Packers picked.

That, of course, means the gaping hole Gutekunst created in the offense when he traded his star No. 1 wide receiver, two-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, remains.

And yet, Gutekunst wouldn’t promise that he’d use one of his three Day 2 draft picks — Nos. 53 and 59 overall in the second round and No. 92 in the third — on a wide receiver, either.

“I don’t think we have to,” Gutekunst said. “I think there’s some really good receivers left in this draft, and we’ll kind of see how it plays out. We have nine picks left, so we’ve got a lot of ammunition. Whether we stick and pick or move around, we’ll kind of see how that goes. But I don't feel we have to do that.”

Instead, Gutekunst seemed supremely pleased to have further bolstered his defense with two players who played key roles in the Bulldogs’ national championship team last season.

The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Walker, who registered 139 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in four years at Georgia, was only a one-year starter for the national champion Bulldogs, but with very good speed for his size (a 4.52-second 40-yard dash) and excellent length and athleticism, he could be a Day 1 starter alongside first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

“I just bring basically versatility. I think that pretty much sums up me,” Walker said in a Zoom call with reporters after the pick. “There’s a whole lot that you can do with me. ... I just think I’m a hard-nosed guy, I’m a guy you want on your defense. I’m big and I’m fast but, at the same time, I feel like I’m trying to challenge myself to become smarter. So, playing alongside De’Vondre Campbell, that’ll be pretty good so I can soak up all the game.”

Six picks later, the Packers took the 6-2, 304-pount Wyatt, who registered 113 tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for loss in four seasons for the Bulldogs. Regarded as the best three-technique defensive tackle in the draft — his interior running mate at Georgia, the ultra-athletic Jordan Davis, went 13th to the Philadelphia Eagles — Wyatt is a high-effort, explosive player who improved every season.

“I feel like I can bring it all around — from run-stopping to pass-rushing to being a great teammate and communicating,” said Wyatt, who was one of prospects who came to Green Bay as one of the Packers’ 30 allowed pre-draft visits. “That’s what I feel like I feel like I can bring to the program.”

Gutekunst, who had been the Packers’ southeast area college scout from 2001 through 2011, has now used three straight first-round picks on Bulldogs defenders, having taken cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick last year.

“We’re just so excited. We’re just ready to go to Green Bay and help the team; just learn the books and become a great player for the Packers,” Wyatt said.

Still, without questioning the wisdom of taking two players from the best team in college football’s defense, it was hard not to wonder what might have been at the receiver position had Gutekunst found a trade worth making to move up before four of the top wide receivers went in a five-pick span: USC’s Drake London to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8; Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 10; Ohio State’s Chris Olave to the New Orleans Saints at No. 11; and Alabama’s Jameson Williams to the Detroit Lions at No. 12.

The Olave and Williams selections came after their new teams boldly traded up to get them. To get Olave, the Saints moved up from No. 16, trading third- and fourth-round picks to the Washington Commanders.

The Lions then came up from No. 32 to get Williams, giving the Minnesota Vikings their second-round pick (No. 34) and third-round pick (No. 66). The Lions also got the 46th overall pick back from the Vikings.

The Commanders then took Penn State’s Jahan Dotson at No. 16, making him the fifth wideout taken.

In addition to the receivers drafted, there were a pair trades that sent young veteran receivers to new homes: The Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and a third-rounder to the Tennessee Titans for wideout A.J. Brown, and the Baltimore Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd overall pick and a third-rounder.

The Titans then used the 18th pick on Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, another player the Packers had brought to Green Bay for one of their 30 allowed pre-draft visits. Burks was the sixth receiver off the board, leaving Gutekunst limited options at the position and leading to the Walker and Wyatt picks.

“They obviously come from a very strong culture at Georgia and a winning program there. And I think they’re going to certainly help our football team,” Gutekunst said. “These guys were two really prototypical fits not only as players, but as people that we wanted to bring in the building. We’re really excited about that.”

