Packers for Aug. 18

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has never been a fan of joint practices with another team. He thinks the environment is ripe for fighting, and he thinks they’re a waste of time if neither team runs much of its playbook — as was the case during the Green Bay Packers' 2019 sessions with the Houston Texans.

But the Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback’s public stance softened last summer after a productive couple of days with the New York Jets, and listening to him on Tuesday afternoon following the first of two joint practices with the visiting New Orleans Saints at Ray Nitschke Field — in advance of Friday night’s Packers-Saints preseason game, in which Rodgers and most of the team’s starters again will not play — it sounded as if he again found the work worthwhile.

Rodgers even seemed sincere in his appreciation that Saints head coach Dennis Allen, a former defensive coordinator, ran plenty of his scheme at the Packers’ No. 1 offense, even if it meant that the unit’s training camp-long struggles against its own defense continued against the Saints’ crew.

“I think the good thing about playing Dennis and his squad is we saw a lot of different looks on defense,” Rodgers said, acknowledging that the Packers hurt themselves with pre-snap penalties and dropped passes. “We saw edge pressure, we saw combo pressure, we saw ‘Mike’ pressure. We saw a number of different defenses: one high, two high, quarters. So we saw a lot of good stuff — and that’s important.”

And while Rodgers saved his not-so-subtle criticism for his own unit, it was not a banner day for the Packers offense.

“The offense is growing. It’s coming along,” new No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard said, trying to stay positive. “We had a lot of false starts, a lot of missed signals and stuff like that today, which is not the standard that we’ve had, especially in recent history. So, I think there’s a lot to improve on from that standpoint.”

On the other half of the field, the Packers much-ballyhooed defense was getting better of a Saints offense that has lots of talent at the skill positions but Andy Dalton filling in at quarterback for a still-rehabbing Jameis Winston.

The Packers’ defensive front got the better of a good Saints offensive line — although three-time All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk, a former University of Wisconsin standout, is working his way back from a knee injury that plagued him last season — although Winston’s absence made the Packers defenders’ jobs a bit easier.

“I was pretty confident in our group. We’ve been having a really good camp thus far. It’s just great to hit somebody else for once, honestly,” Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “Sometimes camp gets old and you’re playing against the same guys and doing the same things, and to have another team come here and go against them, it’s awesome. It brings a different atmosphere.”

The highlight of that atmosphere was Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas’ incessant trash-talking on his end of the field. While head coach Matt LaFleur decided against having the teams engage in 1-on-1 cornerback/receiver or offensive line/pass rusher drills — believing the ultra-competitive periods could spill over into 11-on-11 work and lead to fights — Douglas’ routine didn’t lead to any dust-ups.

At least not Tuesday.

“I was just getting the juices going. Practice was a little dead, you know what I'm saying?” Douglas explained. “So I'm like, ‘If it's got to be somebody, it's going to be me.' So I was just wanting to bring energy and pick it up, really compete.”

Douglas knew full well that he was walking a tightrope, though. As a member of the Las Vegas Raiders last summer, he took part in joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams — and the second day of practice was cut short after multiple brawls, including one special-teams fight that got Douglas kicked out of practice and, later, cut.

“I feel like they walked into our crib. They walked into our house, and it was just like instant pressure,” Douglas said. “It’s definitely different. We’ve got to show them this is our house.”

Asked if he thought there were any moments where a fracas might break out, Clark did mention Douglas mouthing off.

“A little bit from the DBs and receivers, but they talk all day. That’s what the small guys do,” Clark said with a smile. “The big guys, it was work. It was work.”

The teams were to get another day of work, then go their separate ways Thursday for day-before-the-game walkthroughs before Friday night’s preseason game. Whether things remain civil — there were a few moments during special-teams drills, and the 2-minute sessions at the end of practice were high-intensity — remains to be seen.

“I felt like this was a great opportunity for some fights — not that I’m encouraging them. But that’s a defense that is very confident and we’re an offense that is trying to improve and doesn’t want to get bullied by anybody. But everybody kept their cool,” Rodgers said. “It’s surprising, but we made it through a day without a major altercation.”

And while the Packers offense will try to get something going after struggling, the defense will aim to replicate its performance.

“We always got something to prove, especially as a defense,” Douglas said. “(If) we say we want to be the best, when we get another team to come in here and practice with us, we’ve got to showcase that.”

Extra points

The Packers made a series of roster moves to get down to the NFL-mandated 85-player roster limit while also adding ex-Carolina Panthers tight end Nate Becker off waivers. Tight end Dominique Dafney, running back BJ Baylor, linebacker Ellis Brooks, guard George Moore and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey were released. … Recently off the physically unable to perform list, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson only did individual drills and didn’t take part in 11-on-11 periods with the Saints. … After all the attention the team’s new ball-launching “Seeker” robot, LaFleur has one small request for Monarc, the company that manufactures it. “We better get a discount,” LaFleur quipped. “That’s a lot of publicity that Monarc has gained through this.” … Ramczyk, a Stevens Point native who made his first UW start at Lambeau Field against LSU in 2016, enjoyed being back. “It’s always a special place,” he said. “I never brought my bike, but I was definitely at some of these open practices as a kid. Definitely some memories from that.”