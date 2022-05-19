Packers for May 20

PACKERS | Inside? Outside? With Jaire Alexander leading the way, Packers have options for deploying cadre of cornerbacks | For THUR.

JASON WILDE

For the State Journal

GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander is officially signed, sealed and delivered on his new contract extension.

Now, the Green Bay Packers must figure out the best way to deploy one of their best players on defense after a lost season.

Alexander put pen to paper at the team’s Lambeau Field headquarters Wednesday afternoon, making the four-year, $84 million extension that came together on Monday official. The team announced the deal a short time later, with general manager Brian Gutekunst — the man who took Alexander in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with his first selection as GM — saying the team is “very excited” and that the club looks forward “to his continued growth as both a player and a leader for this team.”

None of that, of course, was ever in question. In 2020, Alexander was a second-team All-Pro pick and was selected to the Pro Bowl, and before last season, he was voted a captain by his teammates.

The question now — beyond how quickly Alexander will get back to fully being himself after missing 13 games last season with a significant right shoulder injury — is just how Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive backs coach/defensive passing-game coordinator Jerry Gray will utilize him when organized team activity practices kick off next week.

Since Alexander’s injury happened just four games into Barry’s tenure as coordinator, it’s hard to know just how Barry and Gray envisioned his role evolving over the course of the season.

He spent most of his time outside before his injury on Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh, and according to Pro Football Focus, Alexander has lined up in the slot on just 283 of his 2,907 career snaps. And many of those inside snaps came when Alexander was traveling with the opponent’s No. 1 wide receiver.

Although Barry certainly was open to the idea of using Alexander in what is called the “star” position in his scheme — so named because the defense highlights that position as a primary playmaking location — going into last season, Barry was reluctant to put him there full-time because he wanted the flexibility to put Alexander elsewhere.

In 2020, when Barry was an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, then-coordinator Brandon Staley used the Rams’ No. 1 corner, Jalen Ramsey, sparingly at the star position. (LINK: https://madison.com/sports/football/professional/packers-by-position-even-with-focus-on-new-position-green-bays-secondary-looks-like-a/article_95eb4181-2f94-54b1-afba-c3470f5d9c9d.html)

Instead, the Packers used nickelback Chandon Sullivan in that role for most of last season. But with Sullivan having left for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, using Alexander there at least occasionally might hold some appeal.

On Wednesday, Gray said that he believes Alexander, 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes or last season’s feel-good story Rasul Douglas could all see time inside. He also mentioned safety Darnell Savage as an option, which isn’t the first time Savage’s name has been floated as a possibility.

“I think it’ll be Jaire, I think it’ll be Stokes. I think it’ll be Rasul. It could (even) be Savage,” Gray said, adding that he has been cross-training players at all positions during classroom sessions so far this offseason and will continue to do so once on-field work begins. “We got a lot of good guys that can play in the slot. That’s the best part that we have here. We don’t have just one guy.

“Our guys are, ‘Hey Coach, I want to go play in there.’ You know why? There’s a lot of action at the nickel, and everybody wants to be in the action. They want to compete. I want guys that want to compete and go out and play.”

Like Barry had a day earlier, Gray lauded Alexander’s commitment to returning for the playoffs, even though he was on the field for just eight snaps in defensive sub packages in the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22.

Gray also said he didn’t see any evidence that Alexander was reluctant to tackle during the loss to the 49ers, an important indicator since any time spent inside at the star position requires physicality.

“The mental part, that’s the hurdle that every player has to go through, because he doesn’t want to get hurt again,” Gray said. “Is he going to give you 100 percent when he gets on the football field? Is he going to be timid? What type of guy are you going to get?

“I think the playoff game gave us a sense that, ‘You know what? He’ll be back and he’ll be ready to go.’ Because he wasn’t trying to protect himself, he wasn’t out there (playing scared).”

However it shakes out, Gray likes the versatility and the depth he has to work with, especially after there were times last season in the wake of Alexander’s injury when it was unclear how the Packers might fill the void.

“You can’t have too many corners in this league, I’m telling you. These guys are really good on offense, and you’ve got to be able to match those guys,” Gray said. “I’m big on guys competing at a high level. It doesn’t matter what you’re paid, where you’re at. I want you competing at a high level, and I think our guys understand that.”

Extra points

The Packers signed long-snapper Jack Coco Wednesday, after having the Georgia Tech undrafted free agent take part in their rookie camp on a tryout basis earlier this month. Coco, who was the Yellow Jackets’ long-snapper for three seasons and also saw time at tight end, will compete with incumbent snapper Steven Wirtel. … To make room on the 90-man roster, the Packers released undrafted rookie tackle Jahmir Johnson. Johnson attended the rookie camp but did not participate in either practice.

