Packers: Gutekunst indicates team wants Rodgers to return next season

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst first heard the axiom as a young scouting department staffer in the late 1990s.

And he heard it plenty of times thereafter as the Green Bay Packers experienced the benefits — and, perhaps on occasion, drawbacks — to having back-to-back Pro Football Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks on their roster.

“As I’ve been taught from the time I walked into this building, ‘Whatever comes with having great quarterbacks, it’s worth it,’” the Packers fifth-year general manager said Monday afternoon.

Whether Aaron Rodgers has tested his patience and commitment to that tenet or not, Gutekunst didn’t say during a bye week Q&A session with reporters at Lambeau Field.

But what Gutekunst did say is this: While plenty conversations about the four-time NFL MVP’s future will be held once the season is over, the Packers do want their star quarterback back in 2023 if he decides to return for a 19th NFL season and 16th as their starter at the most important position in the game.

And they want that despite the team’s 5-8 record this season, and regardless of the growth 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love has shown in practice and during a brief late-game stint against the Philadelphia Eagles late last month.

“Certainly, that’s an offseason type of decision. But surely, yeah,” Gutekunst replied when asked if he wants Rodgers to return next year. “I mean, we want all our guys back. We made a big commitment to him this offseason, so that was obviously something that was really important to us.

“But, like we’ve talked about in the past, this is something we’ll sit down with him after the season. And it will be something we do together and move forward that way.”

The questions to Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday were in part because of something Rodgers said in the aftermath of the Packers’ 28-19 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field one day earlier.

In response to a question about whether rookie wide receiver Christian Watson’s recent emergence might play a role in his thought process about whether to retire, Rodgers acknowledged that Watson’s and fellow rookie wideout Romeo Doubs’ talent is something he must factor into his decision.

Essentially, since he’s endured their growing pains this season — in addition to his own physical pains of a fractured right thumb and injured ribs — he should at least consider reaping the benefits when Watson and Doubs actually know what they’re doing.

But the last line of Rodgers’ response to the question was curious.

“It’ll all factor into it,” Rodgers said in closing, “but there’s got be mutual desire on both sides.”

Asked Monday about Rodgers' comment, Gutekunst replied, “It (has to be) mutual — I mean, on his part, too.

“What he’s been able to do here and play through what he’s played through the past six, seven, eight games, he’s a tough son of a gun, now. But again, I think with what he’s accomplished here, what he’s done for this organization, that is certainly something we’ll sit down together and work through as we get through the offseason. Those are offseason questions.”

Later, Gutekunst referenced the three-year, $150 million extension Rodgers signed in March when he decided to return for the 2022 season, a deal that has Rodgers scheduled to make a fully guaranteed $59.5 million next season. All but $1 million of that is in the form of an option bonus, which means Rodgers would count only $31.6 million against the 2023 cap and the rest would be spread over future years.

Asked if he had explicitly told Rodgers that the team wants him back next year, Gutekunst said he and Rodgers “haven't really talked about those things. We don't talk about those things during the season very often.”

But, Gutekunst emphasized, the structure of the contract makes it very clear what the Packers want.

“It was a very big commitment on our part,” Gutekunst said. “It wasn't certainly for one year.”

Rodgers enters the bye having completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,864 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a passer rating of 92.4 — a number that would be the lowest of his career as a starter if the season ended today.

He’s shown outward frustration with inexperienced teammates, missed critical throws he didn’t miss during his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021, and clashed with LaFleur a couple of times as well.

Asked if he wants Rodgers back next season, LaFleur answered before the question was even finished.

“Yeah, absolutely. Of course. But you guys know how I feel. I have a hard time looking past the L.A. Rams right now,” LaFleur said of the team’s post-bye opponent on “Monday Night Football” on Dec. 19. “But yeah, absolutely.”

Asked to assess Rodgers’ play this season, LaFleur replied in part, “Certainly people expect — we all expect — a certain level from him every time, and especially when you're coming off back-to-back MVP seasons. (But) I think you’ve got to be realistic about the situation, too.

“You're losing almost your entire receiving corps, and there's a lot of new pieces around you, and there's going to be a learning curve to that. Not to make excuses. … Everybody's got to be better, starting with myself.

“Expectations are a funny thing to try to manage. But certainly I think, as an offense, I think we are showing improvement over the last few games in terms of just a little bit more consistency.”