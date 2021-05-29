Packers: In the wake of his father’s death, Jones vows to honor man MON

GREEN BAY — The end zone. Alvin Jones Sr.’s seats were almost always in the end zone — home or road, pandemic or no pandemic. If Alvin and his wife, Vurgess, could be in the crowd to watch the Green Bay Packers, they were. And they wanted to be in the end zone.
Which made sense, of course, given how often their son Aaron would visit that area of the field.
“He was at every game,” the Packers Pro Bowl running back said, tears welling in his eyes. “Before the game, I would go to a certain spot — and he would be sitting there.
“I’m still going to go have my moment with him. I know he’s still going to be there. He has the best seat in the house. I know he’s up there watching me. And it’s going to be special.”
But it will not be the same. For so much of Aaron and his twin brother Alvin Jr.’s football lives, Alvin Sr. had been there in person — from their high school and college days in El Paso, Texas, to Aaron’s first four years in the NFL. (Alvin Jr., a linebacker, entered the league in 2018 but has yet to see regular-season action.)
Vurgess booked all the flights and hotels and handled all the details — she got so good at it that she took classes to become a certified travel agent — but once they got to the stadium, it was Alvin Sr. whose eyes locked in on Aaron, watching his every move.
“For me, I like to see him warm up. I can tell by how he’s moving and what he’s doing if he’s in his right rhythm,” Alvin Sr. recalled to longtime Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz, now a writer for the team’s website, in January 2020. “The part of him coming and seeing me, I always look in his eyes. I want to see that look in your eyes, that hungry look.
“I cherish all of (the games). Because the next day or hour is not promised to any of us. I cherish any minute I get to spend time with them. And my favorite time to spend with them is watching them play.”
It will be those moments that Aaron will miss most this season, after Alvin Sr.’s sudden passing in April at age 57.
His death came just weeks after Aaron signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Packers, and after a season when COVID-19 had kept Alvin Sr. and Vurgess from attending some games until crowd restrictions were loosened late in the year.
“My dad, he was everything to me. Never missed a game,” Aaron explained following last week’s first open-to-the-media organized team activity practice of the offseason. “I know something that he would want me to continue to do is push forward, work hard and continue to reach the goals that we set, continue to work toward that. I’m going to continue to honor him and wear our last name on the back of our jersey as big and as proud as I can.
“The rest of my career will be dedicated to my father. He’s the reason I started playing football. He’s what kept me going so many times. As a kid when you want to give up, he kept me going. I’m going to dedicate the rest of my career to him. Me and him have goals that we know about. We’re going to continue to work until we get there.”
Aaron has certainly achieved many of their goals already. The 26-year-old has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons the past two years and has been an indispensable part of coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.
During his breakthrough season in 2019, he gained 1,084 yards on 236 carries (4.6 yards per carry) and added 474 more yards on 49 receptions. He scored 19 regular-season touchdowns — tied for the most in the league — and added 149 more total yards from scrimmage and three more TDs in postseason play.
Last year, despite missing two games with a calf injury, he set a career high for rushing yards (1,104) and matched a career best in yards per carry (5.5). And he’s done it all while the coaches tried to limit his workload; over the past two years, he’s averaged 266.5 offensive touches per season and played an average of 601 offensive snaps.
Over the past two regular seasons, Aaron has scored 30 touchdowns. Only Tennessee's Derrick Henry (35) has found the end zone more often.
A fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Texas-El Paso, he had earned $3.9 million during his first four seasons, playing last season for a $2.1 million base salary based on the NFL’s proven-performance escalator. The $13 million signing bonus in his new deal is more than triple what he’d made as a pro to that point.
As Aaron spoke of his father last week — it was the first time he had spoken publicly about his dad’s passing — he acknowledged the past few weeks have been difficult. His twin brother, Alvin Jr., was in Green Bay as a tryout player at the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month, but given their tight-knit family, Aaron admitted that he’s struggled.
“I’ve never been through anything like this. Getting advice from people who’ve gone through these things, they continued to stay positive and kept pushing forward,” Aaron said. “I’m thankful for all those guys in the locker room, to the upstairs management who’s made sure that I’m OK and continued to check on me.
“I have a locker room full of brothers here who are making sure that I’m OK. Some nights, I’m there with them on their couch and different things like that. That’s what this game is all about.”
That, and making his father proud.
“My dad didn’t come from a lot, and to make it where he is, (I’m) super proud of him. He set us up to succeed on from that and continue to carry on his legacy, so that’s what we’re going to do,” Aaron said. “(And) when I get in the end zone, you’ll definitely see a tribute to him.”