Packers: Injuries to Bakhtiari, Jenkins still a concern

GREEN BAY — When Aaron Rodgers pictures the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 offensive line, he envisions it with David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins where they belong — with Bakhtiari, No. 69, at left tackle and the ultra-versatile Jenkins, No. 74, well, somewhere. Anywhere, really.

“You put ‘69’ and Elgton back (in the lineup),” the four-time NFL MVP quarterback said earlier this offseason, “that's a real good offensive line, I think.”

It sure is. The question is when — or if — Rodgers will have both those cornerstone linemen protecting him this season, with both working back from the same injury: A torn ACL in the left knee.

Bakhtiari’s rocky road back from his ACL tear, suffered during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice, has been well-documented. He started last season on the physically unable to perform list, started practicing in October, was activated from the PUP list in November, suffered a setback that required a clean-up surgery, made his season debut in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit, and then wound up back on the shelf for the team’s season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco.

Even last month, as he spoke about the likelihood of Bakhtiari being ready for the start of training camp, head coach Matt LaFleur used the word “hopefully”

“Our plan all along was to kind of hold him from this time of year and make sure he’s continuing to get stronger and ready to go hopefully for training camp,” LaFleur said after Bakhtiari stayed with the rehabilitation group throughout all offseason practices.

“We just thought that this is a guy that’s played a lot of ball and it’s best to hold him from this portion of it. Yeah, (he’s close). He’s been close. He was out there in a game. So, it’s just part of our process right now.”

Whether the five-time All-Pro will be taking part in next week’s first full-squad practice remains to be seen, but it seems highly unlikely that Jenkins will practice at all during training camp — especially after the complications his compadre experienced.

Jenkins suffered his ACL tear at Minnesota on Nov. 21, and even if he’s on the low end of the Packers medical staff’s 10-to-12 month comeback timeline for ACLs, the team opens regular-season play against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Twin Cities on Sept. 11 — 10 days shy of the 10-month anniversary of Jenkins’ injury.

Without Jenkins and Bakhtiari participating, for most of the Packers’ offseason program, the offensive line consisted of Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and ex-University of Wisconsin lineman Cole Van Lanen at right tackle. Newman also got work at right tackle, with Van Lanen or Jake Hanson taking the right guard reps in those instances.

If Bakhtiari is good to go for the season but Jenkins lands on the PUP list to start the year, Nijman, Newman, Van Lanen and rookies Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker figure to all get opportunities at right tackle, where veteran Billy Turner played well before being released in March in a cost-cutting move.

“We’re going to cross-train these guys. We’re always going to have a plan to put the best five out there and injuries,” said new offensive line coach Luke Butkus, who took over the line after Adam Stenavich was promoted to coordinator. “I’m not going to talk about injuries, but they happen in this league. When they do, we better be ready.”

Without a healthy Jenkins, without Turner (now back with the Denver Broncos) and without veteran Lucas Patrick (now with the rival Chicago Bears), the Packers are less versatile than they were last year and will have to cultivate more.

“It comes from worst case scenario, planning for the worst. It’s basically trying to be prepared for things that can happen,” Stenavich said. “In 2019, we really didn't have to dig into our depth that much. We had pretty much a starting five that played the entire season. And then 2020 and 2021 was a little bit different story.

“It’s just making sure you’re getting the guys ready for the worst. And once you get the right kind of guys in the room, every single guy prepares to be a starter. And then once their number’s called, it’s not that big of a transition.”

Here’s a closer look at the offensive line as the Packers prepare for camp, which begins with rookies reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for next Wednesday:

Burning Question

When will Elgton Jenkins be ready?

As good as Bakhtiari has been — and the five-time All-Pro was absolutely fantastic before his injury and the subsequent setbacks in his recovery — the key to the whole operation might be Jenkins, who can play anywhere on the line and whose versatility is such a pride point for him that he jokingly suggested last season he could be the team’s emergency No. 3 quarterback if need be.

Having Jenkins in the lineup gives the coaches the ultimate flexibility to truly get their best five on the field. But Jenkins has another reason to want back in the lineup ASAP: He’s in the final year of the four-year, $6.7 million rookie contract he signed as a 2019 second-round pick, and with his 27th birthday looming on the day after Christmas, he needs a full bill of health to cash in.

“For (roughly) six months out (from surgery), I’m feeling real good. I’m running, doing different things, so I’m feeling good,” Jenkins said last month. “Right now, it’s just continuing to work. And then, when that time comes for me to get out there, and when I’m comfortable and the trainers are comfortable, then we’ll do it.”

On the rise

Jon Runyan.

The Packers’ ability to move Jenkins around and take advantage of his versatility is partly predicated on having quality options at positions he’s not playing. Runyan fits the bill, having developed into a solid, reliable starter at left guard last year.

One of three linemen taken in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, he’s been the best of the bunch and has gone from an interesting prospect (whose father had a long NFL career as a lineman himself) to an important piece up front.

“Jon is a pro. He gets it,” Butkus said. “Football pedigree, background — just solid at everything he does. He comes to work. He’s a football guy.”

Player to watch

David Bakhtiari.

Either LaFleur is legitimately worried about whether Bakhtiari will return to his pre-injury form, or he simply is once bitten, twice shy after getting his hopes up repeatedly throughout last season for Bakhtiari’s much-anticipated return.

Whatever the case, LaFleur chose his words very carefully throughout the offseason, as Bakhtiari worked in the rehab group and didn’t take a single practice snap at the open-to-the-media sessions.

But it’s worth remembering that in his season wrap-up press conference, LaFleur said the medical staff expected Bakhtiari to be cleared for an NFC Championship Game had the Packers not lost to the 49ers in the divisional round. That has to be an encouraging sign … right?

“Love David, love what he’s all about, who he’s trying to become,” Butkus said. “There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll get back to who he once was.”

Key competition

Starting right tackle.

With Turner being cut with one year left on the 2019 free-agent deal that brought him to Green Bay, the door of opportunity swung wide open for a host of young linemen. Coupled with Jenkins’ uncertain status, the Packers will spend most of camp working to find the best man for the job there.

Nijman, who was a season-saver at left tackle with Bakhtiari and Jenkins sidelined, did play some right tackle in college, but he spent nearly all of his practice reps on the left side. Newman worked at both right guard and right tackle in camp, but Rhyan, a third-round pick who was a left tackle in college at UCLA, could be the training-camp dark horse who pleasantly surprises.

“We’ve got some young kids in the mix, but I like where the line’s at,” Rodgers said at minicamp. “Every time you look at the line during training camp, you’re thinking, ‘Who’s going to be the five? Who’s going to be the 10th?’ And then at the end of the season, you’ve got guys playing you may not have expected to play well and they’re out there balling. So I don’t ever worry about that group.”

Numbers game

27.

That’s the number of offensive snaps Bakhtiari played a year ago, all of them in the team’s meaningless Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit. To put that in perspective, the durable Bakhtiari’s season snap counts over six of his first eight NFL seasons were over 950 per year.