Packers: LaFleur and his staff keep focus on Titans after their big victory

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t have a minute to waste. So despite coaching in the NFL’s smallest market, where just about everything in the greater Green Bay metroplex is roughly 15 minutes away from Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers coach slept in his office on Sunday night.

And he wasn’t sure if his wife BreAnne and the couple’s two sons would see him at their suburban home on Monday night, either.

“I don’t know,” LaFleur said with a smirk Monday afternoon, at the end of his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters following Sunday’s 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. “We’ll see.”

With a quick turnaround from their desperately needed victory that snapped their five-game losing streak and improved their record to 4-6, to Thursday night’s matchup with the 6-3 Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field, LaFleur and most of his assistant coaches decided to work through the night.

Their triumph over the Cowboys ended at 6:54 p.m., and it was almost 8 o’clock by the time LaFleur made it to the coaches’ meeting rooms, where they began breaking down the film of the game that had just ended as a staff and tinkering with the game plan for the Titans that they’d done some early prep work on late last week.

“It’s a good thing there’s a couch in my office,” LaFleur said.

“I have showered, just for the record,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry added.

Bunking in at Lambeau Field isn’t a new concept for LaFleur, as the Packers’ previous three Thursday Night Football matchups on his watch have all followed home games. But this is the first time since 2019 that they’ve played at home back-to-back on the short week.

The Titans, meanwhile, are coming off a 17-10 home victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“We all know it’s coming, right?” said special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who served as the Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach last season. “I think there’s things we can do (as coaches) to be a little preemptive to get ahead to some degree. But you’re really concentrating on, who am I going to have and when do I know who we’re going to have for this game? And then, how can we utilize them to put this plan in place? Those are the things we’re trying to go through now really in all three phases over the next couple days.”

In LaFleur’s first season as head coach, the Packers won a home game against Denver, 27-16, on Sept. 22, then had a Thursday night game against Philadelphia at Lambeau Field four days later, which they lost, 34-27.

In 2020, they lost a Nov. 1 home game to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-22, on Nov. 1, then traveled across the country to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-17, on Thursday Night Football on Nov. 5.

And last season, they beat Washington at home, 24-10, on Oct. 24, then traveled to Arizona and beat the Cardinals, 24-21, with a decimated wide receiving corps on Oct. 28.

“Everyone has the same challenge,” Barry said. “Obviously, we have to do a bunch of leg work (ahead of time) last week. We've been working on these guys Friday and Saturday. Did a little bit of work Sunday morning, too. Thursday night games are a challenge, but it's a challenge for everyone.”

Players had Monday off, although LaFleur said some teams he worked for in the past would bring the players in on Monday evening to start installing the game plan. Instead, they’ll report to Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning, walk through the game plan, have a light practice and then have more post-practice meetings

“It’s going to be a long day,” LaFleur said.

The Packers will then do a modified Wednesday day-before-the-game schedule before hitting the field again for gameday on Thursday night.

“Obviously, we’ve got a schedule in place that we feel gives us the best chance,” said LaFleur, whose team will then have a mini-bye before traveling to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Nov. 27 at Lincoln Financial Field. “I just think it’s so important for us as coaches to make sure we’ve got the right plan and you’re not just rushing to get it to the guys and get it done.

“There’s a million ways to do things. Certainly, we feel good about the plan we have. But it all comes down to execution, just like it does every week. Our guys are going to have to take that (game plan) and try to digest it in a very small period of time and go out there and execute.”

The Packers offense certainly executed against the Cowboys, and it more resembled a LaFleur-style offense, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers spending more time under center (31 plays) than in the shotgun (29 plays) and running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon getting a combined 37 carries for 203 yards while Rodgers only threw 20 passes, completing 14 of them for 224 yards and three touchdowns (for a single-game season best 146.7 rating).

That approach led to a season-high in points (31) and the offense’s second-best yardage output of the season (415).

The defense, meanwhile, still had trouble stopping the run (159 yards allowed on 31 attempts) and struggled to get pressure on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with top edge rusher Rashan Gary out for the year with a knee injury but got the critical stops in the fourth quarter and overtime to help the Packers erase a 28-14 deficit.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect game, and certainly we made our fair share of mistakes in every phase,” LaFleur said. “But there were a lot of great things, as well, and I think that’s important — especially with everything our guys have gone through — to make sure that we show them the things that they did at a high level.

“But then you get right on to the next opponent, and this is going to be a great challenge for us. This is a really good football team, one of the better football teams in the league.”