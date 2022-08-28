Packers: LaFleur, Gutekunst on the same page as final cuts loom

GREEN BAY — It’s happened before, and it might happen on Tuesday, too, a smiling Matt LaFleur acknowledged Saturday afternoon.

General managers and head coaches don’t always see eye-to-eye on players when the final cuts at the end of training camp must be made, and the Green Bay Packers are no different than any other team, LaFleur said.

And so, the head coach surely will have a player or two that he likes better than general manager Brian Gutekunst does — and vice versa — when the final decisions on the initial 53-man roster must be made by Tuesday’s deadline.

Add in any input that four-time NFL MVP quarterback and quasi-assistant GM Aaron Rodgers might have, and the Packers will be aiming for a consensus before Gutekunst ultimately makes the final roster calls.

“A lot of times in coaching, I think you're just thinking about today and not a year from now,” LaFleur said in advance of the team’s final two practices on Sunday and Monday before the cutdown. “There is a balance that is a good thing for when somebody has to look at just the talent level of a player. I think we've all learned — I know I have because I can speak for myself — that there is a development process that has to take place. And for some guys, it happens a little bit quicker than other guys.

“But if you see talent in somebody, then you’ve got to give the young player the benefit of the doubt and allow them to mature and learn the game. … Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't quite work out for whatever reason.

“I think when you look for the traits (we want in a player), I think we're very much on the same page of what we're looking for. And what's great about our relationship and where we've come (to), is just to have the debate. I never feel like it ever gets contentious. Sometimes you can agree to disagree, and you work through everything. We’re without a doubt on the same page and always working through if there are any differences in opinion.”

While the Packers have the same amount of intel on their guys as the rest of the league has on their players — except the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, who played in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game and have four preseason games to use in their evaluations instead of three — Gutekunst acknowledged that the decision-making process is more challenging in his fifth training camp than it was in his first, when teams still played four preseason games and there were more camp practices.

At the same time, it beats 2020, when preseason games were canceled and training camp was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yeah, I do think that there’s much less (information),” Gutekunst said. “I think in the past we were able to get through that grind period earlier (during training camp), and so guys got a little bit more in their comfort zone. But I think Matt does a really good job, intentionally as we approach these games to put guys in position to see what we need to see. But it’s not, there’s not as many opportunities as we’ve had in the past.”

Case in point: LaFleur said Saturday that the special-teams units’ problems against the Chiefs — the coverage units gave up a 45-yard kickoff return and 35-, 20- and 17-yard punt returns while the Packers’ own return units struggled — were caused in part because the coaches used a number of players whose special-teams abilities needed to be evaluated by the coaches and scouts.

“We certainly played a lot of guys, and that was by design. We wanted to get a good evaluation on each and every individual that could potentially contribute to our football team,” LaFleur said. “That’s been a big-time emphasis.”

Then, there’s the matter of Rodgers’ input. In 2020, Gutekunst cut former UW-Whitewater standout — and Rodgers favorite — Jake Kumerow, and the wide receiver’s release angered Rodgers to no end.

In fact, it was the final straw for Rodgers in his frustration with Gutekunst not including him in certain personnel-related conversations and led to Rodgers skipping all of the 2021 offseason program to demonstrate his unhappiness.

Since Rodgers reported for training camp last summer, though, he and Gutekunst have both said that he’s being included in such discussions now. The true test of how much Rodgers’ opinions matter, though, likely will come with this final cutdown, as a player Rodgers has talked up all camp long—wide receiver Juwann Winfree—appears to be squarely on the roster bubble.

“I’m a big fan of Juwann Winfree,” Rodgers emphasized again during a sideline interview with the Packers TV network during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Asked Saturday if Rodgers deserves a seat at the decision-making table going into Tuesday’s cuts, LaFleur replied, “Absolutely. I know that he’s engaged in a lot of conversations with myself, and he’s engaged in a lot of conversations with Gutey.

“I think that’s something over the next couple days that we’re just going to have to work through — his opinion, not only at the wide receiver position, but in particular the guys on offense. And also, I think he’s got a great feel for our locker room — and who really fits in well and who might not.”