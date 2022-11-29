Packers: LaFleur pins defensive woes on the players and not Barry

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ tackling was worse than Matt LaFleur and his statisticians thought in real time.

During the game, the Packers head coach and his staffers had chronicled 15 missed tackles as part of an abysmal defensive performance in which the Philadelphia Eagles rang up 500 total yards — including an astonishing 363 on the ground — and 40 points in their 40-33 victory Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Upon further review, however …

“Actually, we had more than that. They were totaling ‘em up (after we) spent a long time watching tape,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters on Monday. “It was over 20.”

LaFleur said that was the highest number of missed tackles a Packers defense has had during his nearly four years in charge, but when questions began about defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s job security in the wake of such a defensive debacle, LaFleur made it very clear that he thought the majority of the missed tackles came from players failing to make plays — not from Barry having them in the wrong spots.

“All you can look at, in my opinion, is, ‘Are people in position to make plays?’” LaFleur said. “If they are, we’ve got to make those plays — bottom line.”

And were they? “I think in many instances, yes,” LaFleur replied. “In most of the instances, yes.”

Many of the missed tackles came against quarterback Jalen Hurts, who ran 17 times for 157 yards, including runs of 24, 28 and 42 yards. Running back Miles Sanders had 143 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, and the Eagles finished the game having averaged an eye-popping 7.4 yards per attempt.

How a team that had been among the NFL leaders in fewest missed tackles a year ago could be that bad against the Eagles left LaFleur flummoxed.

“That’s a hell of a question. That’s a hell of a question. I don’t know,” LaFleur said. “That was by far our worst tackling performance that I’ve seen here.”

Still, he stood by Barry, dismissing both the idea of making a coordinator change and the suggestion that Barry should relinquish his defensive play-calling duties.

“No, no. We’re not going to go down that road,” LaFleur said. “If I thought there was an issue there, then certainly, we’d make the change. But we work as a staff, and collectively, we’re all in this sucker together. It’s never just one person. It’s never one person.”

Barry’s players were reluctant to publicly criticize the game plan after the game, with veteran safety Adrian Amos saying, “We gave up 40 (points). As a player, you can’t just say, ‘Oh, well, we didn’t have the right game plan.’ We lost. We did. But we’ve got to go watch the film. We’ve got to evaluate ourselves and the way we could’ve been better — regardless of what the plan was going out there.”

LaFleur also indicated that he’s philosophically opposed to making in-season staff changes.

“Listen … there is plenty of blame to go around right now,” LaFleur said. “And I’ll always say it because I truly believe it: It starts and ends with me. I’ve got to be better for our guys, for our assistant coaches, and I’m disappointed in myself.”

Extra points

ESPN.com reported that safety Darnell Savage, who lost his starting job entering the game and left after injuring his foot on his first defensive snap of the night, escaped without suffering a fracture in his foot, meaning the injury will be treated like a sprain and won’t be season-ending for the 2019 first-round draft pick. … After starting the game with a muffed kickoff that forced the Packers to begin their initial possession at their own 9-yard line, returner Keisean Nixon had 52- and 53-yard returns later in the game, making him the first returner in the NFL this season to have two kickoff returns of 50 yards or more in the same game. “Certainly, you felt his spark,” LaFleur said. “(To) have two 50-plus-yard returns was fantastic.”