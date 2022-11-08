Packers: LaFleur urges team to 'stick together' as skid hits five straight

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur’s response sounded less like an answer and more like a replay of his speech to his team.

The Green Bay Packers fourth-year head coach, searching for the right motivational angle to get his players into a better mental space as they look to end their five-game losing streak and get back into the NFC playoff race next Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field, clearly spoke from the heard to his team Monday — and, shortly thereafter, certainly sounded like he was giving reporters a glimpse into the soliloquy he’d delivered earlier in the day in the team meeting.

Speaking with reporters during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session following Sunday’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, LaFleur emphasized the importance of understanding how close the team was to winning despite an extremely disappointing performance that included three Aaron Rodgers interceptions, including two uncharacteristic picks in the red zone that kept points off the board.

“As much bad as happened in that game, we still had an opportunity at the end of the game to win the game. And that’s what I told our squad,” LaFleur recounted. “(I said), ‘Even though we were minus-2 in the turnover battle, with three of those coming in the red zone, (and) we were 0-for-4 in the red zone altogether, and we still had an opportunity. So you’ve just got to compete for 60 minutes.’

“(I told them), ‘As hard as it may be, try not to look at the scoreboard. Just keep battling, keep competing, play-in and play-out. And understand that it’s never one play, it’s never one person, it’s all of us together. Stay together. We’ve enjoyed a lot of fun times, and unfortunately, we’ve hit some tough times, especially right now. And our resiliency has got to show through.

“ ‘I know it’s not easy. It’s easy when you’re winning. It’s easy when you’re winning. But when you’re not winning, it gets tough. And it can reveal a lot of things.’

“I think it’s just important for our team to stay together and really look inward, everybody be accountable to one another, and try to do the best they can. That’s all we’ll ask of anybody. Just be your best, every day. And hopefully, those results will turn.”

It won’t be easy. The Packers’ next three games are against teams with a combined record of 19-5: Against the Cowboys (6-2) at Lambeau Field (with Dallas coming off its bye week) on Sunday; against the Tennessee Titans (5-3) at Lambeau on “Thursday Night Football” on Nov. 17; and at the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 27.

Asked what the message to the team had been after the loss to the Lions, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard replied, “We still have a lot of season left. At the end of the day, we still have a lot of games still to be played. I’m not really sure what the playoff picture will look like from here on out, but playing for this organization, there’s still a lot of pride and respect that we have.

“We can’t sulk in our pain, our sorrows right now. Obviously, this is a very tough time for a lot of us. We’ve just got to get back to work on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and keep trying to move forward.”

Added running back Aaron Jones: “I definitely think we can turn it around. We have everything we need in this locker room. I feel like all these guys are capable. We’ve just got to really nail the details and finish, when it comes down to it. And execute in situations that are in our favor.”

After losing star edge rusher Rashan Gary to a torn ACL in his right knee during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Lions, losing No. 2 cornerback Eric Stokes to knee and ankle injuries that the team fears could be season-ending, and losing rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs for four to six weeks to a high-ankle sprain, circumstances aren’t exactly helping the Packers’ chances.

“Our injury situation, it doesn’t help things,” LaFleur acknowledged. “So, everybody has to be at their best in order to give us a chance to go out there and compete at the level that we want and at a winning level on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers’ uncharacteristically inconsistent play, which traces back in part to the inexperience around him, is a problem as well. After completing 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for a 53.5 passer rating, Rodgers enters the week’s games having completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,091 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a passer rating of 89.0 — which would be the lowest of his 15-year career as the Packers’ starting quarterback if it doesn’t improve.

As for the offense as a whole, the Packers’ 17.1 points per game are not only the fewest of the Rodgers era through nine games, but their fewest through nine games since 1992 (13.8), in Brett Favre's first season in Green Bay.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life — as have many of my teammates — and I hope we just dig deep and find a way,” Rodgers said after the game “ We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully we can embrace that. We have two games at home. We’ve got to go win those two games in a week, and then this thing looks a little different.”