Packers: Losing the plot

GREEN BAY — A long-time NBA fan and a more recent part-owner in the Milwaukee Bucks, Aaron Rodgers had heard the phrase before.

“Ball don’t lie.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback knows it’s origin (Google it, along with Rasheed Wallace, if you don’t) and what it means, too — that the basketball gods usually mete out what’s fair in the end.

Well, on Sunday night, the football gods did the same thing to Rodgers and the Packers. And even Rodgers had to acknowledge it.

With everything to play for against a team with nothing to lose, the Packers’ run to the postseason came to an abrupt and disappointing end Sunday night, as the Detroit Lions eliminating them with a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field.

Knowing they were in the NFC playoffs as the seventh and final seed with a victory on their home turf, the Packers went down to defeat in essentially the same fashion as they had for much of the year — before their four-game winning streak gave them postseason hope.

The Lions learned about an hour before kickoff that they’d been eliminated from playoff contention by the Seattle Seahawks’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks got the NFC’s final playoff spot at 9-8 because of their head-to-head victory over the Lions earlier this season. The Lions also finished 9-8, while the Packers wound up 8-9.

Ball don’t lie, indeed.

“We had a lot of opportunities to not be in this position. But yeah, probably,” Rodgers said after the game when asked if the Packers had gotten what they deserved. “We had so many opportunities in different games to put ourselves in a better position — games we should’ve won based on matchups and talent and games we’d usually win — so we shouldn’t have been in this position.

“But we were here, we fought. (But we) kind of played like we did before the last few games. Not complementary football, turning the ball over on offense, (special) teams didn’t really make a splash play. And then we squandered our opportunities in the red zone, were terrible on third down. The same things that hurt us all year, hurt us tonight.

“But there’s a lot that goes into that, and we just didn’t fix it all season. Had a decent stretch at times, but third down and red zone we’ve made a lot of hay over the years in those situations and didn’t do it.”

Now, the waiting game begins as Rodgers mulls whether to return for a 19th NFL season and 16th as the Packers’ starting quarterback. Rodgers has steadfastly refused to speculate about his future in recent weeks, although he is under contract for the next two years.

Asked about his future multiple times during his postgame Q&A session with reporters, Rodgers made no promises about what might be next.

“It’s a little raw right now. It’s just a little bit after the game, so I want to take the emotion out of it and have the conversation and see where the organization’s at and see how I feel after some time has passed,” Rodgers said.

“I’m not going to hold them hostage. I understand, we’re still in January here. March is free agency. So, I just need some time to, like I said, get the emotion out of it and figure out what’s best.”

The Packers seemingly had what they wanted — the ball in the four-time NFL MVP’s hands, trailing by four, with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game. They started that drive at their own 21-yard line, but on third-and-10 from their own 33, Rodgers dropped back and threw a deep ball up the right sideline for rookie Christian Watson that was intercepted by safety Kerby Joseph.

“I felt like (Joseph) was in the middle of the field, and (I) was trying to work the other side,” Rodgers recounted. “Whoever was running the through route got knocked off, and (I) felt like I was about to get rocked and just tried to lay one up to Christian and didn’t get enough on it.

“Those last three (play) calls definitely sting a little bit. But (I’ve) still got to execute.”

The oft-maligned Packers defense then failed to get the ball back to the offense for any last-minute heroics, as the Lions offense moved from the Green Bay 45-yard line down to the 6 before kneeling out the final seconds.

Green Bay’s last chance to get the ball back came on fourth-and-1 from the 15, but quarterback Jared Goff his DJ Chark for a 9-yard gain to let the Lions salt away the game.

“We definitely want to get the ball back for our offense in that situation,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “And when we needed to make the plays to win the game or get the ball back, they made more plays than we did.”

Added cornerback Rasul Douglas: “As a defense, that’s what we want. We want the ball to be on us to get off the field. And we ain’t do it. ... It was on us.”

The Packers opened the game’s scoring by going on a 75-yard drive on the first possession of the game, but they settled for a 22-yard Mason Crosby field goal when their yearlong issues in the red zone and goal-to-go situations once again surfaced. Despite reaching the Lions’ 5-yard line and having first-and-goal, the Packers watched running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones combine for 1 yard on two carries and Rodgers threw incomplete on third-and-goal from the 4 to force the field goal.

The Green Bay defense forced a three-and-out on the next series, but the Packers gave the ball right back when head coach Matt LaFleur decided to go for it on fourth-and-inches from the Green Bay 32-yard line and an end-around to wide receiver Allen Lazard was stopped for a 1-yard loss.

The Lions managed only one first down after that, but it was enough to get into position for a 37-yard Michael Badgley field goal to tie the game at 3-3.

The Packers answered with another Crosby field goal, with a 27-yard Rodgers-to-Watson completion getting them into scoring position. But once again, they flopped in the red zone, as Rodgers was sacked for an 11-yard loss on third-and-5 from the Detroit 20-yard line, forcing a 49-yard field goal from Crosby.

The Packers extended their lead to 9-3 with Crosby’s 48-yard field goal, and Badgley missed from 46-yards on the next Lions possession — after a 70-yard Goff-to-Jameson Williams touchdown pass on a flea-flicker was wiped out by a holding penalty.

“Just didn’t take advantage of opportunities,” LaFleur said. “To be able to move the ball in the first half and have nine points or whatever it was. Basically had two turnovers. The fourth down we didn’t convert — (we) put our defense in a really tough situation right there and they were able to hold them to three — and then also had a fumble. You can’t do those types of things in this type of game.”

The Lions pulled within 9-6 at the end of the first half, though, when Badgley connected from 33 yards out after Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was hit with a 15-yard personal foul penalty when LaFleur called timeout before what should have been a 48-yard attempt.

The Lions took a 13-9 lead on their second possession of the second half when Goff hit Kalif Raymond for a 43-yard gain to the Green Bay 1-yard line and Williams barreled in for a touchdown on the next play.

The Packers responded and reclaimed the lead on the ensuing series, however, as Rodgers hit rookie speedster Christian Watson for a 45-yard bomb down the right sideline down to the Lions’ 14-yard line. Two plays later, Rodgers threw a dart to Lazard for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 16-13.

It wouldn’t last.

Although the Green Bay defense forced a three-and-out on the next series, the offense couldn’t deliver the complementary football that had been the difference in last week’s 41-17 thrashing of the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers threw an interception to Joseph that was wiped out because of an illegal hands to the face penalty against defensive lineman John Cominsky versus Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, but Rodgers was stopped for a 2-yard gain on a third-and-6 scramble, forcing a punt.

The Lions responded by driving 75 yards on 13 plays over the next 8 minutes and 3 seconds, converting a fourth-and-2 at the Green Bay 25 to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, when running back D’Andre Swift was being attended to by Lions athletic trainers, one of them touched Packers rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker in an effort to get to Swift, and Walker responded by shoving him. Walker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected.

“That is unacceptable. I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. I mean, we’ve had a guy get ejected twice,” LaFleur said of Walker, who was ejected in an Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo for shoving a Bills practice-squad player who touched him on the home sideline.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls, I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards that we set for these players. And we’ve got to be better.”

Three plays after Walker was ejected, Williams scored from a yard out on third-and-goal to take a 20-16 lead and set the stage for a Packers comeback.

Instead, Rodgers heaved his Brett Favre-esque deep ball downfield that Joseph picked off, and Rodgers never touched the ball again.

Told after the game that it’s hard to picture him walking away with his last pass in a Packers uniform being an interception — just as Favre’s was in the Packers’ 2007 NFC Championship Game loss to the New York Giants — Rodgers called it a “normal thought” but insisted he could in fact do just that.

“At some point the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is. And that’s what needs to be contemplated,” Rodgers said. “Is it time? Also, what’s the organization doing? That’s part of it as well.

“But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don’t think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred I think to other things that might not ever fill that large void, but like I said, I feel good about what I’ve accomplished in this league and wouldn’t have any regrets walking away.

“But I’ve got to see what it feels like once I get away from this.”