Packers: Love keeps his cool despite 'wild stuff' in preseason opener

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers was a week away, but Aaron Rodgers could already see Jordan Love’s future.

For Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP in his 18th year, his current station in football life has rendered playing in preseason no longer worth the risk. (Although head coach Matt LaFleur might play him in the finale.)

But Rodgers hadn’t forgotten what it was like to be Love, the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick in his third year, and the screwball things quarterbacks have to deal with in exhibition play.

And lo and behold, with Rodgers on the Levi’s Stadium sideline in street clothes and wearing a coach’s headset, and Love playing the first half of Friday night’s 28-21 loss in Santa Clara, Calif., the good, bad and ugly Rodgers was anticipating unfolded during the 46 snaps Love played.

From his touchdown pass to rookie sensation Romeo Doubs, to the two interceptions he threw that went off his receiver’s hands before being picked, to his third interception that came when he forced a ball he might not have if his targets had run the correct routes, Love’s night certainly wasn’t uneventful.

“We say it all the time about quarterbacks: They’re going to get too much credit when we do well, and they’re going to get a lot of the blame when we don’t,” LaFleur told reporters afterward. “That’s just the reality of playing that position in this league.

“But I was pleased with Jordan’s performance.”

Given Love’s stat line — 13 of 24 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and those three INTs for a passer rating of 66.0 — that might sound like a coach putting a positive spin on his young QB’s otherwise rough night.

But it wasn’t. And Rodgers can explain why.

With all the extenuating circumstances that are part-and-parcel with preseason action — mistaken routes to be run, blocks to be missed, physical and mental mistakes aplenty — both Rodgers and Love knew that the best-laid plans of head coaches and offensive coordinators were unlikely to be executed as hoped.

And so, Rodgers emphasized, trying to play within the confines of the play-call — as much as possible — was still important, even if things were likely to go haywire.

“The ‘scrutinizers’ want to see movement and points and scoring drives, for sure. (But) I believe the coaches would want to see perfection in execution,” Rodgers said in advance of the game. “That comes from a mastery of the system. I think that’s the most important thing.

“Sometimes we get caught up in big plays or points on a drive. Those are great and those feel good, but the most important thing is you’re making the right check, you’re making the right adjustment, you’re getting us in and out of the huddle and commanding the operation.

“Preseason football is different. You’re out there a lot of times with young guys, some wild stuff happens. Some guys miss blocks and guys run the wrong way. Obviously, there’s an art to making that work, but the most important thing is a mastery of the position, because that shows the coaches and your guys that you’re ready to go.

“Again, practice is very important, and you need to show a mastery in practice, as well. The games, there’s some survival to it. Obviously you want to score points, but I think it still comes down to are you showing the staff that you have the mastery of all things quarterback.”

And while “mastery” is surely still a ways off for Love, whose NFL game-playing resume now consists of 112 total preseason snaps, 131 regular season snaps and 121 combined pass attempts, Love certainly showed LaFleur some of the things he and the Packers coaching and scouting staffs wanted to see from him.

The best results were obvious: Love’s two 33-yard touchdown passes — a first-quarter, fourth-and-2 touchdown strike to Doubs against a blitz, and a second-quarter back-shoulder ball to ex-University of Wisconsin standout Danny Davis just before halftime.

In between were Love’s three picks — one that caromed off tight end Tyler Davis’ hands, one that was wrested away from Doubs, and one that Love shouldn’t have thrown across the middle when two of his receivers botched their assigned routes.

“It’s never perfect for a quarterback, but I thought by and large just watching the things like how the operation was, it was a smooth operation,” LaFleur said. “I thought he got us in and out of the huddle extremely crisp and with urgency. I thought he made some off-schedule plays. I thought he showed some nice athleticism on a couple of those runs as well. So, there were a lot of good things out there from Jordan.

“Just the poise that he showed in the pocket, that’s something we’re looking at. Overall, I thought it was a pretty good first step for him.”

More importantly, it gave Love, quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and LaFleur all kinds of teaching tape heading into this week’s joint practices with the New Orleans Saints before next Friday’s second preseason game against them.

“One of my old coaches would always tell me, ‘It’s never as good as you think it is, and it’s never as bad as you think it is until you watch it on film,’” Love said, admitting that his offensive coordinator at Utah State, David Yost, didn’t exactly invent that cliché. “With ‘12’ right there, you see him every day and how consistent he is, and that’s where I’m trying to get to — continue to grow and be consistent every day.”