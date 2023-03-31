GREEN BAY — If Aaron Rodgers had gone quietly into that good night — be that into retirement, or a trade to the New York Jets, or an against-all-odds speedy, enthusiastic return to the Green Bay Packers — then much of the offseason focus would’ve been an entirely different conversation:

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s decision to stick with defensive coordinator Joe Barry for a third straight year after an up-and-down 2022.

Before sitting with reporters earlier this week at the NFC coaches breakfast at the annual NFL Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix earlier this week, LaFleur hadn’t spoken publicly since the day after the Packers’ 20-16 season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8.

So once LaFleur dispensed with the Rodgers-centric queries on Tuesday morning, his decision to keep Barry on staff inevitably came up. And his answers made it clear that he saw sufficient late-season improvement on that side of the ball that made him want to continue with Barry in charge.

“Our defense was getting better. It was progressing,” LaFleur told reporters at his table inside a Biltmore ballroom. “I thought Joe was doing a good job of communicating with our players. I thought our staff was doing a great job together, putting our guys in a better situation, having just more clarity on what it is we wanted to be and our play style.

“I thought it got better. I felt like that was in the best interest of us to bring all those (coaches) back.”

All of the Packers defensive coaches did not return for 2023, however; veteran defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, whose contract had expired and who had at least hinted that he and Barry didn’t entirely see eye-to-eye on some schematic decisions, left for the Atlanta Falcons after the season ended.

Barry’s unit finished the year tied for 15th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game) last season, while finishing 17th in total defense in yards per game (336.5) and 28th in yards per play (5.77). The group was eighth in third-down defense (37.6% conversion rate allowed) and 13th in red-zone defense (53.7% touchdown rate allowed).

In Barry’s first season as coordinator in 2021, after LaFleur and previous coordinator Mike Pettine went their separate ways, the Packers defense finished tied for 13th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game), ninth in total defense in yards per game (328.2) and 16th in yards per play (5.38), tied for 13th in third-down defense (42.9% conversion rate allowed) and 28th in red-zone defense (66.0% touchdown rate allowed).

In his season wrap-up Q&A session with reporters on Jan. 9, LaFleur had indicated he planned on bringing Barry back, saying at the time, “That’s what I anticipate, yes. I would say this: We’re at the initial stages of all the evaluations. And quite frankly I don’t really anticipate a whole lot, if any, staff changes at all. … I think continuity is a big part of having success in this league. When you feel good about the people, then you’ve just got to work hard to improve.”

Asked specifically why he wanted Barry to return, LaFleur replied then: “Although it wasn’t always pretty, I did think we started to improve as the year went on, and I thought we saw more of an identity. Certainly, I thought (against the Lions) we played well enough to win on the defensive side of the ball.”

And 2½ months later, LaFleur’s position hasn’t changed, even while he had some other options had he chosen to explore other candidates.

Among the coaches whom LaFleur could have pursued? Veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, the originator of the scheme that Barry deploys, who spent last year as a consultant to the Philadelphia Eagles and was hired by the Miami Dolphins as their defensive coordinator; ex-University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who interviewed with LaFleur before the Barry hiring and briefly was a candidate for the Eagles defensive coordinator job earlier this offseason before deciding to take a year off from coaching altogether; and Ejiro Evero, a rising coaching star who was a defensive quality control coach with the Packers in 2016 and spent last year as the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. Evero has since taken the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator job.

All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander and others expressed dissatisfaction with Barry’s approach at times last year, although to Barry’s credit, the defense did become more aggressive after a five-game midseason losing streak. Barry also began taking more input from his players as well.

“You saw the effects of that, and I thought our guys were able to go out there and play a little faster and execute at a higher level,” LaFleur said this week.

As for Barry being slow to adjust, LaFleur replied, “I think you could say that collectively in every phase. We made our mistakes on offense, on defense, on (special) teams at times. … Ultimately, that falls on me.”

At the same time, Barry said at various points in the season that he didn’t have any regrets about his scheme or approach.

“I wish I knew,” Barry said on Dec. 2. “I’ve stayed up many nights thinking about that and I wish it was one specific thing that I could put my finger on. I think for periods, definitely periods during games, we’ve played dominant.”

Asked after the season why he felt the defense hadn’t lived up to preseason expectations, general manager Brian Gutekunst replied, “It’s a variety of things. I think it’s never one thing. Some guys didn’t play as well as they had in the past, and that could be because of injuries, it could be because a lot of things going on in their lives. But we’re going to have to do better, and we’re going to have to keep working at it if those guys are going to continue to be in their roles.”

The bottom line, though, is that LaFleur has final say on the coaching staff, and he opted to retain Barry. With first-year starter Jordan Love at quarterback, the Packers need to support Love with a strong running game, an effective offensive line and, yes, a stingy defense.

“I think there’s something to continuity,” LaFleur said in Phoenix. “We had a really rough stretch in the middle of the season where I don’t think any of us would (say) that we performed up to our ability, but I never want to say, ‘Oh, we lost a game because of the defense.’

“I think there were a lot of games that our defense gave us an opportunity to win the game and I felt like towards the end of the season that we were getting better and better and better.”