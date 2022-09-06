Packers not showing their hand regarding injuries until Sunday

GREEN BAY — All across the NFL, head coaches are looking for any edge they can find — real, or imagined — heading into Week 1 of the regular season. And Matt LaFleur is no different.

That’s why the Green Bay Packers head coach was mum on three vital pieces of his offense — left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins and No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard — and whether they’ll be cleared and ready to play in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“We’ll have to find out on Sunday,” LaFleur said.

That’s standard operating procedure for Week 1, even though after Wednesday’s practice LaFleur will have to issue an injury report that will list each player’s injury and categorize his participation level.

Bakhtiari and Jenkins, both of whom came off the physically unable to perform list during training camp, are coming off the same injury — a torn ACL in the left knee — and were taking part in individual drills as camp drew to a close. Neither of them took part in a team period while the media was still allowed to watch.

Surely getting the go-ahead for game action requires extensive team-period work in practice, and now that the regular season has arrived, reporters are only permitted to watch a portion each session. And that time does not include 11-on-11 work.

On Monday, every player on the 53-man roster except Lazard took part in practice during the time it was open to the media. Lazard’s injury has not yet been disclosed.

Bakhtiari, whose only game action since sustaining the injury during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice was the ill-advised 27 snaps he played in the team’s meaningless regular-season finale at Detroit on Jan. 9, expressed optimism to ESPN.com after Wednesday’s practice.

Asked it was realistic to expect him to start against the Vikings, Bakhtiari replied, “Yeah, I mean I'm on the active (roster) just like anyone else. … I can get through the season. It's going to be fine. You have to just manage while playing.

“I'm just getting back in the swing of things. I think there's normal rust and then (a) ‘new normal’ with three surgeries, so just kind of working that out and figuring out what my routine is."

LaFleur said before practice that the “hope” was that Bakhtiari would take part in team periods. Bakhtiari didn’t say if he actually did or not.

Jenkins, meanwhile, tore his ACL during a Nov. 21 game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, and while he downplayed earlier in camp any concerns he had about returning to the scene of the injury to make his return, playing in the noisy dome against motivated ex-Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is less than ideal.

“I feel like it's just a coincidence. It's a North opponent. We always want to win those games, so if I'm out there, I'm giving my best and just go all out,” Jenkins said on Aug. 14, when he was activated from the PUP list. “Once you’re out there, you’ve just got to go full speed. Turf, grass, whatever it is. So once I make that choice, once you make that decision (to play), it's time to go.”

As for Lazard, in addition to not practicing on Monday, he also did not practice the previous Monday or on Wednesday, and when approached in the locker room Wednesday after practice, he insisted LaFleur gave him the days off for veteran rest.

Asked if he’d be ready for the Vikings, Lazard replied, “Sure. … Just put ‘sure,’ and a period.”

LaFleur was only slightly more elucidating on Monday, saying, “I think Allen’s doing better, but we’ll see as the week progresses where he’s at.”

If Lazard isn’t able to play, the Packers’ offense — already without two-time first-team All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to Las Vegas on March 17 — would have Randall Cobb and veteran newcomer Sammy Watkins atop their receiver depth chart, with rookie draft picks Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson likely seeing more snaps than LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers would like for them in their NFL debuts.

While Doubs played 74 offensive snaps and caught eight passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns during the Packers’ three preseason games, Watson, coming off arthroscopic knee surgery in spring, didn’t see any exhibition game action. Watson has gotten ample work in team periods the past several weeks, however.

Asked about Watson’s readiness, LaFleur replied, “You guys can see the physical skills — the speed, the power that he possesses. I think he’s still got a lot to learn, and we’re trying to acclimate him as fast as humanly possible. But we’ll get more into the game plan specifics, we’ll have a plan for him, and we’ll kind of see where it goes.”

Watson said after practice that he has no physical hurdles he needs to overcome in order to play. He acknowledged playing in his first game might bring some anxiety, but also excitement.

“I feel really good. I definitely feel like I’m in a really good place,” Watson said. “I feel like I took advantage of the past two weeks that I’ve been back out there. I’m definitely excited about where I’m at and excited to keep on going.

“There’ll be a little bit of nerves, it being my first one. (But) I’m confident in myself and confident in the playbook. If I do get the chance, I feel like I’ll be ready to go.”

Extra points

The one player who seems to have crossed the threshold for being green-lit to play is tight end Robert Tonyan, who tore the ACL in his left knee on Oct. 28 at Arizona but has been taking part in 11-on-11 periods since last week. Having him on the field would be huge for the offense. “That’s the plan,” Tonyan said last week when asked about playing against the Vikings. “I feel better every day, surprise myself all the time. It is nice and reassuring to be out there again.” … As expected, the Packers filled their final spot on the 16-man practice squad with kicker Ramiz Ahmed, whom they released at the final roster reduction last week with plans to bring him back as an insurance policy for veteran kicker Mason Crosby, who had offseason knee surgery on his right (kicking) knee. … Crosby kicked balls during the open-to-the-media portion of practice. … The Packers had not yet selected their season-long captains, LaFleur said.