Packers Notebook: A playoff spot to be decided in primetime

GREEN BAY — There are a few things television networks love when it comes to broadcasting NFL games.

They love playoff implications. They love teams with large, devoted, TV-watching fan bases. They love unexpectedly good storylines. And, in January, they love the prospect of glistening white snowflakes gently falling in ultra-high definition.

And so, it wasn’t a complete surprise Monday when the league and NBC announced that the Green Bay Packers’ win-or-go-home regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field has been flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” with a 7:20 p.m. kickoff.

While patently unfair to the Seattle Seahawks, who are still alive for the NFC’s lone remaining playoff berth and are playing earlier in the day at home against the Los Angeles Rams, the prime-time Packers-Lions matchup delivers in just about every way — other than competitive balance.

“I do think the environment in Lambeau Field at nighttime is unlike any other place,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters after learning of the prime-time kickoff. “So, hopefully, our fans show up and show out for us and support us.

“And don’t sell your tickets to the Lions fans, please.”

While it may be too late for that — Lambeau Field was seemingly overrun with purple-clad Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday, perhaps because season-ticketholders sold their late-season seats back when the Packers were 4-8 and a longshot to make the postseason — it’s hard to argue that the league didn’t do the Packers some big favors with the decision.

The Packers, Lions and Seahawks all enter the final week at 8-8. To earn the NFC’s No. 7 playoff seed, the Packers simply have to beat the Lions after routing the Vikings, 41-17, on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

But the Lions need to beat the Packers and need the Seahawks to lose to the Rams, while the Seahawks need to beat the Rams and the Lions to beat the Packers.

By not scheduling both Seahawks-Rams and Packers-Lions to play simultaneously in the late afternoon TV window, the league put the Seahawks at a disadvantage. Because, if they do their part and beat the Rams, they’ll eliminate the Lions from playoff contention — meaning Seattle will have to hope that Detroit remains motivated to beat the Packers even without the carrot of a playoff berth dangling in front of Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his team.

“We can’t worry about it. For us, it’s got to be a win, either way. Either we’re playing to get in or we’re playing to be spoiler,” Campbell told reporters at the team’s Allen Park, Mich., facility before the NFL officially moved the game to Sunday night. “Listen, I don’t care (what time the game is). I just want to play. It’ll be down the wire and they’ll be there, we’ll be there. And it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be an exciting game.”

While there’s little question that the fiery Campbell is a terrific motivator — after starting 1-6, he kept his team together and the Lions have now won seven of their last nine — learning before you take the field that you’ve already been eliminated from the playoffs can’t be great for the psyche.

“I think it’s important to get used to being here because this is where you want to be. You want to be in the thick of it, and you always want to have a chance to get in,” Campbell said.

“You’ve just got to be consistent, and just handle your business, go to work every week. You’ve got to have a little luck. You’ve got to be a resilient team, and I think that’s got to be part of your foundation. And that’s why we put this team together.”

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Rams are 5-11 and are missing most of their stars. A Seattle win coupled with Detroit beating Green Bay would give the Seahawks the No. 7 seed based on their 48-45 win over the Lions at Ford Field on Oct. 2.

The Lions need to beat the Packers and need the Rams to beat the Seahawks. If the Rams do manage to win on the road, then Packers-Lions would become a true play-in game for the No. 7 seed.

One could argue that the kickoff time is just one more break that has gone the Packers’ way, after game after game after game went in their favor in recent weeks — including the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, which gave the Packers full control of their playoff destiny.

“The fact that we came back from 4-8 and put ourselves in the position to make the playoffs is pretty special,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the win over the Vikings. “Now, I believe that a lot has happened in our favor — and that’s pretty obvious. Every game that needed to go our way just about went our way.

“It’ll be interesting to see how it all shakes out, but I know not many people in that locker room — and definitely not many people of you people (in the media) — believed we’d be sitting here at 8-8 controlling our own destiny going into Week 18. It’s pretty special.”

Extra points

LaFleur said left tackle David Bakhtiari “came out OK” following his first game since undergoing an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 2. LaFleur said the veteran left tackle had vowed on the team’s charter flight back from its Christmas Day victory at Miami that he would play against the Vikings, and he delivered. “And I thought he played a really good game,” LaFleur said. … LaFleur said he told returner Keisean Nixon, who had a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown after being listed as questionable for the game with a groin injury, that he’d get the green light to play against the Vikings if he decided to give it a go. When Nixon texted special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia Sunday morning that he felt like a “Ferrari,” Nixon simply had to get through a pregame workout unscathed. “I grabbed him after practice on Friday and I was like, ‘Hey listen, if you show up Sunday and you feel like you’re ready to go, you’ll be out there,’” LaFleur said. “So that’s kind of what happened.” … With his 111-yard effort against the Vikings, running back Aaron Jones reached 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in his six NFL seasons. “To be able to do that for a third time, it’s huge,” Jones said. “. I wanted to do it last year. I want to do it every year. To accomplish that feat – and do it in 16 games, it feels amazing.”