Packers Notebook: LaFleur critical of Douglas' failed lateral

GREEN BAY — As Rasul Douglas made his way for the Lambeau Field exit late Monday night, he encountered a none-too-pleased Matt LaFleur.

Although the Green Bay Packers head coach didn’t let his free-spirited cornerback have it, LaFleur did want to remind Douglas that his ill-advised lateral during his return of a fourth-quarter interception in the Packers’ 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams was the kind of unnecessary risk he cannot take.

“I grabbed ‘Sul’ — he probably wasn't happy to see me on the way out last night, but he saw me,” LaFleur recounted Tuesday afternoon. “He's an extremely intelligent player; he's one of the smarter players on our football team. … He knows better, and he knows it. I think it'll be a great lesson for our entire football team.”

LaFleur said he’s more understanding about a less risky lateral, like one where the receiving player is right nearby. That wasn’t the case with Douglas, who slung the ball backwards as he was being tackled and the ball ended up going 12 yards behind him before safety Adrian Amos recovered it.

“We don't teach it, we don't coach it,” LaFleur said. “It's one thing if he's running and somebody's going to make a tackle and he's got a guy right next to him that he can just flip it and there's nobody around. All right, you can at least live with that.

“But when you just kind of carelessly flip it back when you're under duress and there's a lot of people around you, that just can't happen.”

While Douglas’ fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander downplayed the mistake — he said Douglas looks to lateral to him after every interception and that it “would’ve been a perfect play” had Douglas found him instead of throwing the ball to Amos — Douglas acknowledged after the game that he got caught up in the moment.

He also said his teammates gave him some grief for such a boneheaded maneuver.

“They were just like, ‘What the hell are you on?’ I was like, ‘Man, you know how I play,’” Douglas said. “They were like, ‘Yeah, we know. But (not) right now. A little close.’”

Watkins to Ravens

Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, whom the Packers released Monday just hours before kickoff, was claimed on waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, the team he played for last year.

Rookie Romeo Doubs praised the departed Watkins after Monday night’s game for mentoring him during his first NFL season.

“I’m going to miss Sammy dearly,” Doubs said. “Every interview I make sure represent him because he showed me the way ever since I got here. It’s part of the business. It hurt a couple of us, but we just had to make sure we kept that energy high for him and keep playing ball.”

LaFleur said after the game that there was nothing nefarious about the move, as Watkins’ playing time and productivity had waned and the team needed the roster spot for No. 3 running back Patrick Taylor, who wound up playing after AJ Dillon ended up in the concussion protocol and Aaron Jones was banged up.

“That’s one of the things that’s not cool about this business,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, he’s a guy that I know myself, and the rest of our staff, and I think I can speak for everybody in that locker room, we have a lot of respect for and love for.

“Certainly wasn’t fired up about the timing of it. … But it was one of those deals where we had to get Patrick Taylor up as the third back, and he was out of (practice-squad) elevations. … It was a tough decision, and I can't thank him enough for just the type of person he is, the energy he brought to this team.”

Watkins finished his Green Bay tenure with 13 receptions for 206 yards.

Health watch

LaFleur said Dillon went through the concussion protocol Monday night and it was determined that he had not sustained a concussion. He was cleared Tuesday.

Asked if Dillon will be ready for the Dolphins, LaFleur replied, “As far as I understand, yes.”

Meanwhile, Jones finished the game with Dillon unavailable but was dealing with a myriad of nicks and bruises. He likely won’t practice much during a short week so he can recover before Sunday.

“We’ve just got to make sure that he is healthy come game time,” LaFleur said. “He is a guy that is going to battle through everything.

“The intention was — and I talked to him about this during the game — to try to limit his snaps once we got AJ going, and then AJ comes out of the game. … I wanted to limit just the hits on him because he is so valuable to us. So, unless we absolutely needed him … and turns out, we absolutely needed him. And he came through once again for us.”