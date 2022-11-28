Packers Notebook: Savage adds injury to insult on Sunday

For as disappointing as the Green Bay Packers much-hyped defense had been through the season’s first 11 games, the coaches didn’t bench anyone for its underachievement.

Until Sunday night.

Safety Darnell Savage, a 2019 first-round pick whose struggles with missed tackles had been among the defense’s most glaring issues, didn’t start the Packers’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field — and then suffered an injury when he did play.

The Packers opened the game in their nickel package, with Rudy Ford at safety and Keisean Nixon at the nickelback position—and Savage on the bench.

Savage had started the team’s first 11 games, and while defensive coordinator Joe Barry had moved him inside to one of the slot positions in the extra defensive back packages, Savage would play his usual safety position in the base defense, with Ford coming off the bench when Savage would move to the slot.

That wasn’t the case against the Eagles, though. Savage didn’t enter the game until the Eagles faced third-and-10, coming in as part of the dime package. On his first play, Savage was among those who missed tackles on quarterback Jalen Hurts’ 24-yard scramble, and he suffered a foot injury on the play.

This past spring, the Packers picked up the fifth-year option on Savage, the second of their two 2019 first-round picks, guaranteeing Savage’s $7.3 million base salary for 2023.

Ford, meanwhile, was added for his special-teams acumen but has played well at safety, registering a pair of interceptions against Dallas on Nov. 13 and forcing a fumble Sunday night that Walker returned 63 yards to set up a Packers touchdown.

Hurts, don’t it?

During the week, Barry spoke extensively about the pros and cons of using a spy to try to neutralize Hurts’ running ability. The idea behind deploying a spy was that it would prevent Hurts from running wild if unaccounted for.

On Hurts’ 24-yard run, inside linebacker Quay Walker was spying Hurts — and when he had a chance to tackle Hurts and prevent him from converting the third-and-10 play, he missed.

Hurts later had runs of 28 and 42 yards, and by halftime, he’d run for 126 yards and passed for 128 — making him the first quarterback in NFL regular-season history to have more than 125 yards rushing and receiving in a half.

San Francisco’s Colin Kaepernick, who set an all-games NFL quarterback rushing record in a 2012 NFC Divisional playoff win over the Packers, ran for 107 first-half yards and threw for 148 in that game, finishing with 181 rushing yards and 263 passing yards that day.

Welcome aboard

Justin Hollins arrived in Green Bay on Thanksgiving and was on the field making plays for the Packers defense by Sunday night.

The outside linebacker from Oregon, claimed off waiver from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, took part in his first practice on Thursday and was already part of the edge rusher rotation behind veteran Preston Smith against the Eagles.

After helping stuff Eagles running back Miles Sanders for a 2-yard loss during the Eagles’ opening possession, Hollins sacked Hurts for a 5-yard loss with the game tied at 20-20, leading to an Eagles punt.

Extra points

After starting out by muffing his first kickoff return and forcing the Packers to start their opening drive at their own 9-yard line, Nixon bounced back later with a 52-yard return, the longest the Packers have had this season. Unfortunately for them, the offense went three-and-out and didn’t take advantage of the good field position. … As expected, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell missed his fourth straight game with a bruised kneecap suffered Oct. 30 at Buffalo. Campbell did practice on Friday but was listed a doubtful on the injury report. Walker and Krys Barnes started at inside linebacker with Campbell out. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari, despite being listed a questionable with his ongoing knee issues, was active and started — marking the third consecutive game that the Packers started their five preferred linemen up front.