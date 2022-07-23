PACKERS NOTES | While Packers place nine players on PUP list, one big name isn’t on the list: Franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari’s | For SAT.

GREEN BAY — Nine players will start training camp on the Green Bay Packers’ physically unable to perform list, but it was the absence of one high-profile name — at least, for now — that was attention-grabbing on Friday afternoon.

Five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has played just 27 snaps since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice, was not among the players on the list.

Players who were placed on the PUP list were rookie wide receiver Christian Watson; tight end Robert Tonyan; Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins; kicker Mason Crosby; defensive end Dean Lowry; running backs Kylin Hill and Patrick Taylor; outside linebacker Randy Ramsey; and defensive lineman Hauati Pututau.

Bakhtiari, who didn’t take part in any of the open-to-the-media offseason program practices while working in the rehabilitation group, could be added to the list when veterans are required to report on Tuesday.

But it’s notable that many of the players on the list are also veterans who don’t technically have to report until Tuesday, so this would appear to be a good sign about Bakhtiari’s availability for the first full-squad practice, which kicks off Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Head coach Matt LaFleur struck a cautious tone when asked last month about his expectations for Bakhtiari’s readiness of the start of camp, saying he would “hopefully” be good to go.

“Our plan all along was to hold him from (the offseason program) and make sure he’s continuing to get stronger and ready to go hopefully for training camp,” LaFleur said at the time. “We just thought that this is a guy that’s played a lot of ball and it’s best to hold him from this portion of it.

“Yeah, (he’s close). He’s been close. He was out there in a game. So, it’s just part of our process right now.”

Bakhtiari didn’t practice at all in training camp last summer, started the year on the in-season PUP list, began practicing in October and was activated in November. But he had a setback and needed a clean-up procedure, delaying his season debut until the team’s Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit. He played 27 snaps against the Lions but then wasn’t able to play in the team’s season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco two weeks later.

Meanwhile, the Packers also placed three players on the non-football injury list: Rookie offensive tackles Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones, and linebacker Caliph Brice.

Packers report record profits

Sharing their financial report for the past fiscal year with reporters on Friday in advance of Monday’s annual shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field, the Packers reported a franchise-record $579 million in revenue and a record $77.7 million in net profits.

“I think the story line this year is return to normalcy,” team President and CEO Mark Murphy told reporters.

Last fiscal year, the Packers recorded a net loss of $38.8 million because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced 2020 games to be played without fans.

The spike in revenue was fueled in large part by the expanded 17-game regular season schedule and an influx of money from new TV contracts, which allowed the NFL to record more than $11 billion in revenue. The Packers’ local revenue checked in at $231.7 million, also a record.

“I think the fact that we’ve won on a consistent basis certainly helps,” Murphy said. “I do think the fact that we’ve continued to invest in the stadium and the game experience, I think that has served us well. I think you have to make sure you’re investing and providing a good experience.”

Extra points

Murphy said he believes Saturday’s Bayern Munich-Manchester City soccer friendly at Lambeau Field will generate $10 million in economic impact locally — less than the $15 million a typical regular-season home Packers game generates, but enough to offset some of the loss created by the Packers’ ninth home game being played in London this year. … Murphy said the Packers will announce which game this season will feature the team’s alternate uniforms soon. While teams can only unveil new alternate uniforms once every five years — meaning the Packers have four more years with their 1950s-style throwbacks worn last season — Murphy largely dismissed the idea of trying a futuristic approach to alternate jerseys in the future. “We don’t want to get too wild out there,” he said. … Murphy said the team would look into wearing an alternate helmet, which the NFL is now allowing, “but, at this point, we haven’t decided on any specific changes.” … General manager Brian Gutekunst announced a series of promotions for members of the scouting and medical staffs. Among those moves were Jon-Eric Sullivan being promoted to vice president of player personnel after serving as the co-director of player personnel since 2018; head athletic trainer Bryan Engel adding the title of director of sports medicine; and longtime assistant athletic trainer Nate Weir being named associate athletic trainer/director of rehab & return to play. … One day after officially adding all-USFL tight end Sal Cannella, the Packers released tight end Eli Wolf, whom the team had claimed off waivers in May.