Packers: Opportunity to shine opens with Gary out

GREEN BAY — Earlier this week, Rashan Gary showed up in the Green Bay Packers outside linebackers room unexpectedly. And the emotion flowed.

Out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, Gary went to his fellow edge rushers and wanted to make sure they understood how much they meant to him.

“He expressed to us that he’s going to be here for us. That just shows what kind of man he is,” rookie Kingsley Enagbare said. “It means a lot, man. He’s definitely a guy whose life changed in the moment (of the injury), and he’s worried about me and my success. It just shows how much he cares about us and how much he loves us.”

The feeling was mutual, as outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich said the young outside linebackers left behind — Enagbare, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai and practice-squadder LaDarius Hamilton — were in full win-one-for-the-Gipper mode after Gary addressed them.

At the same time, the stark reality wasn’t lost on Rebrovich or the youngsters who’ll line up opposite veteran Preston Smith in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field.

Asked how the Packers replace Gary, who was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, Rebrovich replied simply, “You don’t.

“Obviously, what that man does to this team is unbelievable. … He’s an emotional kid. The guy loves football. He loves being around here. That’s going to be our biggest thing, is keeping him involved with us on a daily basis. Because we need him as much as he needs us.

“But it’s an unbelievable loss.”

Gary was well on his way to another productive season, following up a breakout year in 2021. Through nine games, he ranked 13th in the NFL in sacks (six) but was second in the NFL in pressures per pass-rushing snap, according to TruMedia.

Last season, with two-time Pro Bowl veteran Za’Darius Smith’s mysterious offseason back injury limiting him to 18 snaps in the regular-season opener and 17 snaps in the season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco, Gary registered a team-leading 9.5 sacks and was among the NFL’s most efficient pass-rushers.

According to Pro Football Focus, of the 56 edge rushers (defensive ends and outside linebackers) with at least 300 rushes in 2021, Gary ranked No. 1 in pass-rushing productivity, which is based on sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap. His 81 pressures ranked second among edge rushers (behind only the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby’s 100) and his 26% pass-rush win rate also ranked No. 2 (behind Crosby’s 26.8% and just ahead of Miles Garrett’s 25.6%).

It's interesting that Gary, who likely would have benefitted from having Za’Darius Smith around last season, is taking a different tack than Smith did. Smith spent much of the season after being placed on IR away from Green Bay, although he did rejoin the team late in the regular season. Now with the Minnesota Vikings, Smith is tied for second in the NFL in sacks this season with 8.5.

Although Rebrovich wasn’t on the Packers’ staff last season, he drew a parallel to the way Gary, a 2019 first-round pick, blossomed while Smith was sidelined. While Gary’s potential replacements don’t have the same draft pedigree, the opportunity is the same.

“That’s why you practice. That’s why you do the things you’ve got to do to prepare yourself throughout (the offseason) and camp and everything else,” Rebrovich said. “With the guys we have on our current roster, they obviously have their opportunity.”

Added defensive coordinator Joe Barry: “Those guys are definitely going to get opportunities to play and make plays and play a big role for us, hopefully. (But) Rashan Gary, what he means to this team, what he means to our locker room, he is the true definition of grit — and I mean that in the absolute most positive way possible.

“The mindset, the demeanor, the play that he brings every single day, that will be missed. There's no doubt about it. We'll miss him, but we all have to rise up in his absence and do our job.”

Since the Packers rotated their outside linebacker extensively, Enagbare, Garvin and Galeai, who remains on injured reserve but was designated for return this week and has been practicing, have seen the field this season, even on a limited basis.

While Preston Smith (435 snaps, 81.0%) and Gary (378 snaps, 70.4%) play extensively, Enagbare (155 snaps, 28.9%), Garvin (82 snaps, 15.3%) have seen action on defense. Galeai’s only playing time (82 snaps) had been on special teams before his elbow injury in the team’s Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London, but Hamilton (14 snaps, 2.6%) did see action on defense as a game-day call-up from the practice squad for the team’s Oct. 23 loss at Washington.

“Because physically you’re going to be out there more, you get more reps, you get more chances to pay attention to detail,” Garvin said of the opportunity. “As far as preparation, you should’ve been preparing properly before this week came. So, the preparation should still be pretty much the same. But the attention to detail, when you get your opportunities in practice, should be better, should be more crisp. You should expect more of yourself.”

Enagbare would seem the likeliest to get the bulk of Gary’s snaps, having played 26 snaps against the Lions, his second-most extensive playing time of the season.

The coaches like the potential the rookie fifth-round pick from South Carolina has shown. He had sacks in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Jets and Week 7 loss to the Commanders, and against the Lions, he had a sack wiped out by a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty.

“He’s been improving,” Barry said. “We threw him into the fray, but every week he’s been getting a little bit better, every week he’s been playing a little bit more. Obviously now he’s going to have to play even more with the absence of Rashan.

“We talk about daily improvement with every guy but especially rookies, when they come in, you look to maybe have a minor role for them — and then they have to get thrust into more of a major role. He’s definitely going to get opportunities.”