Packers: Rodgers determined to start with playoff hopes still in play

GREEN BAY — If Aaron Rodgers is deemed healthy enough to play, then he will start at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

As for Rodgers starting all five of the Packers’ remaining games if he’s healthy, well, head coach Matt LaFleur deftly evaded that question Monday afternoon during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters at Lambeau Field.

“You guys know how I work in terms of one day at a time, one game at a time,” LaFleur said of Rodgers, who added a rib injury to his existing right thumb injury and wasn’t able to finish the team’s 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

“I know that he was asked about that (after the game) and what he said. We have not even gone down that road.”

Despite their 4-8 record and now back-to-back losses to the Tennessee Titans and the Eagles to stop any momentum their Nov. 13 win over the Dallas Cowboys might’ve created, the Packers enter Sunday’s matchup with the 3-9 Bears mathematically in playoff contention in the NFC.

But when asked after the game what might happen if they are eliminated with games remaining on the schedule, even Rodgers seemed to acknowledge that he might not play — giving the coaching and personnel staffs real in-game action upon which to evaluate his backup, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.

“We have a five-game stretch. We’ve got to win all five and probably need a little bit of help. … But as long as we’re mathematically alive, I’d like to be out there,” Rodgers said. “There’s obviously a lot of other conversations that come into play once you’re eliminated, and I’ll be open to all those conversations. … There’s other factors that, obviously, would come into play should we be mathematically eliminated.”

Rodgers traced his rib injury to two separate hits — one in the second quarter and one in the third. But he made it clear that he intended to play against the Bears even though he was unable to finish against the Eagles.

“As long as I check out fine (on Monday), I expect to play this weekend,” said Rodgers, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and three sacks for a passer rating of 95.8 against the Eagles. “I might not be able to (practice) Wednesday but, as long as there’s no major structural damage, I’ll try to get back out there.

“The pain was intense. Still is. The pain was tough. I just really couldn’t breathe and couldn’t really rotate my upper body. (But) we’ll see. Hopefully everything looks good and then heal up for a couple days and see if I can go back out there.”

LaFleur said he didn’t have specifics on Rodgers’ test results as of Monday after noon, saying only that Rodgers was “feeling better” and that the team would “know more in the next couple of days” about his availability for the Bears. LaFleur said he hadn’t actually spoken with Rodgers but that head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel had told him of Rodgers feeling better.

“That’s a good sign,” LaFleur said. “But there’s more (testing) to be done. Sometimes there’s stuff that doesn’t show up on all the scans. All I can tell you is he’s feeling a little bit better.”

Asked if, with a bye week on the schedule after the Bears game, it would be worth sitting Rodgers to give him two full weeks for his ribs and his thumb to heal, LaFleur replied, “We’ll have those conversations. If that’s what we feel is best, then that’s what we’ll do.”

If Rodgers isn’t cleared to play in Chicago, Love would make his second career regular-season NFL start.

Love, who played the final 10 snaps against the Eagles, completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards, including a 63-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to Christian Watson, who caught the ball on a crossing pattern and jetted the remaining 50-plus yards up the sideline to the end zone.

“The mindset for me was, ‘Let’s go win the game. Let’s go do whatever we have to do,’” said Love, who made his first NFL start last year in a loss at Kansas City, when Rodgers was sidelined by COVID-19. “It feels good to be in a situation like that where it’s high stakes.

“After the Chiefs game, my mindset was, ‘I have to improve on that.’ Offseason, I watched it. That’s kind of where my mindset has been, improving that and improving the understanding of protections and where I need to go with the ball, (against) different looks.”

LaFleur said he watched the game film Monday with Love and didn’t see anything during that session that he hadn’t seen in real time. While expressing confidence that Love could fill in for Rodgers against the Bears if need be, LaFleur gave no indication if he’s expecting that to be necessary.

“I though in the limited action (he got), I thought he did a great job,” LaFleur said. “You never know how somebody’s going to respond when they get told they’re going into the game, especially (at) the quarterback position, but how he responded in the moment … I thought it was pretty impressive.”