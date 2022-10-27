Packers: Rodgers doubles down on criticism

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers didn’t back down an inch Wednesday from the public criticism he’d levied at his team one day earlier for its far-too-frequent mental mistakes during the current three-game losing streak.

In fact, the Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback reiterated some of the same themes he’d delivered on his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, when Rodgers vented about the team having double-digit mental errors each game; said it’s time for him to “crack the whip” on some teammates whose preparation is lacking; and called for lineup changes to give other players an opportunity.

On Wednesday, Rodgers emphasized that none of what he said publicly had not already been said to his teammates privately. He also intimated that the public criticism was a last-ditch effort after not seeing results from previous behind-closed-doors conversations, even before the offense had what Rodgers estimated was mental errors on 20% of the snaps in last Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders.

“I don’t think it should be a problem to any of those guys to hear criticism,” Rodgers said during his weekly Q&A session at his locker with reporters, a back-and-forth that was delayed by a film session Rodgers had with the wide receivers and coaches after the offense/defense meetings had adjourned for the day. “I don’t understand why people have a problem with things that are truthful. I’m calling things the way I see it.

“People don’t think I need air that stuff out? That’s their opinion. But I’m doing what I think is in the best interest of our guys. And I’ve tried a lot of different things from a leadership standpoint this year. I was just relating my personal feelings on the situation. I didn’t call anybody out by name. I think we all need to be on the details, and that includes me.

“If I need to have one on one extra conversations with those guys during the week, then I’m going to do that. And we have done that, to an extent. But I’m not just putting one or two guys on blast. I’m alerting everybody that this hasn’t been good enough and we’ve all got to do a better job. If one of those guys has a problem with it, I’m right here, and I’d love to have a conversation.

“But nobody’s come to me and said, ‘I’ve got a problem with what you said.’ I think everybody knows — (head coach) Matt (LaFleur) included — that everything’s got to take a little uptick, get a little better.”

That certainly needs to happen this week, as the Packers bring a sub-.500 record of 3-4 into Sunday night’s prime-time road game against the Buffalo Bills. The Packers are 11½-point underdogs for the game, the first time they’ve been a double-digit underdog with Rodgers playing quarterback.

The last time they were even close to being this big of an underdog with Rodgers healthy was in 2014, when Seattle was favored by 8½-points at home in the NFL kickoff game.

“We’ve won a lot of games around here. To be a double-digit underdog is a different spot for us,” Rodgers said. “I hope we embrace that role, because it’s probably not going to be like this for a while.”

For his part, LaFleur did not publicly rebuke Rodgers for his comments and acknowledged that his quarterback made salient points about the offense’s issues.

“We have to be truthful with one another. Sometimes, the truth hurts,” LaFleur said. “It’s no different than when your kids make a mistake. You tell them about it, and you make sure that (they understand).

“I don’t think he publicly called out individuals — I don’t believe; I didn’t sit there and listen to the whole thing. I just think that you have to get to the root of the truth. That gives you an opportunity to learn and grow. You can’t run away from that — ever. It’s no different from when we’re in those team meetings. You always call it how it is. I don’t think anybody’s off limits, starting with myself.”

While Rodgers was speaking on one side of the locker room, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins was on the other side, being asked what he thought of Rodgers’ remarks. Watkins’ take?

“If you’re not performing or executing or doing the things that you’re supposed to be doing, then I’m with Aaron,” Watkins replied. “If I’m not playing well and I’m busting plays, get me out of the game because that’s not helping the team.

“I think that’s a wake-up call to everybody, wake-up call to myself. I try to limit myself to having one M.A. (missed assignment) a game. That’s my goal. The goal is to have none, but things happen in the fire. I’m with Aaron, man. I feel like everybody is on the hot seat right now, even myself.”

As for Rodgers’ suggestion that players who make too many mental mistakes should be benched and replaced by others who haven’t gotten as many opportunities yet, the Packers’ options are limited — especially at wide receiver.

Although rookie Christian Watson returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday from a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss three of the team’s last five games, Randall Cobb (ankle) remains on injured reserve, Watkins (hamstring) was just activated from IR and was on a pitch count against Washington and No. 1 receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and seems likely to miss Sunday night’s game.

“We’ve got to get our best 11 on the field. And if that means going different personnel groups, then we'll have to do that,” Rodgers said. “But we can't have the same double-digit, 15-plus mental errors and expect to move the ball efficiently.”