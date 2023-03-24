GREEN BAY — While Aaron Rodgers Watch drags on for another week — with no sign of an end to the trade-talk stalemate in sight — the Green Bay Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst continue to conduct the rest of their football business as best they can.

And so, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter was reporting that the Packers and New York Jets remain at a “standoff” over trade compensation for the four-time NFL MVP quarterback — the Packers and Jets “haven’t spoken much in the last week,” Schefter reported — Gutekunst got a sneaky important move done Thursday when the team retained outside linebacker Justin Hollins.

Hollins’ one-year, $1.2 million deal was initially reported by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Hollins posted a hunk-of-cheese emoji on his Twitter account as well.

The Packers claimed Hollins, who entered the league with the Denver Broncos in 2019 as a fifth-round pick out of Oregon, off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Day, in the wake of star edge rusher Rashan Gary suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in a loss at Detroit in early November.

In just six games with the Packers, Hollins registered 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits after falling out of the Rams’ edge-rushing rotation with one sack and three QB hits in the season’s first 10 games.

While perhaps not as productive as some of Gutekunst’s 2021 inexpensive additions — inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas most notably — had been the previous season, Hollins filled a vital role at a key position where the team had limited depth behind veteran Preston Smith once Gary went down.

And, given the timing of Gary’s injury and the team’s cautious medical approach, the Packers could need Hollins to play a significant role early in the 2023 season if Gary starts the year on the physically unable to perform list. The Packers liked what they saw from 2022 fifth-round draft pick Kingsley Enagbare as a rookie last season, but the position would be in flux even with Gary healthy.

Hollins, 27, has 9.5 career sacks in 59 games (including six playoff games).

To his credit, Hollins went from taking part in his first practice on the Thursday of Thanksgiving to recording a sack against Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts two days later in a 40-33 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Hollins credited his familiarity with the Packers’ defensive scheme, which under defensive coordinator Joe Barry bears much resemblance to the Rams’ system. Barry was on the Rams’ staff in 2020 when the team claimed him on waivers from the Broncos.

“The thing I noticed about Justin (back then) is how really savvy and smart (he is) and how he was able to make a seamless adjustment,” Barry said in November. “He got cut (at the end of training camp) — it was the COVID year so there wasn’t a preseason — but he made it to the last cut and we signed him and then he was active that week.

“He’s a great kid. He’s played a lot of football. He just played in the Super Bowl (with the Rams). He’s played a lot of ball, and he’s been on the biggest of stages, so it’s not going to be too big for him.”