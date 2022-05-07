Packers rookies starstruck by their new teammates

GREEN BAY — For rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, it was getting a congratulatory post-draft phone call from Randall Cobb, whom he’d watched catch touchdowns on television and now was wanting to make sure his new Green Bay Packers teammate had his cell phone number.

“In high school or in college, I was watching his film,” Doubs said. “So it’s just kind of surreal.”

For offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, it was bumping into David Bakhtiari, the five-time All-Pro left tackle, in the Lambeau Field hallway on Thursday afternoon upon arriving for the post-draft rookie minicamp.

“I’ve been watching David for years,” Walker said. “So seeing him in person, it was like, ‘Damn, you’re him!’ I mean, it was real cool seeing all the guys I watched on TV every week.”

For defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, it was walking into the locker room and seeing his name plate above his dressing area.

“It’s all I’ve been dreaming about,” Wyatt said.

And for wide receiver Samori Toure, it was seeing Aaron Rodgers’ locker a few feet away from his own, and thinking about what it’ll be like to catch passes from the four-time NFL MVP quarterback sometime later this offseason.

“There will definitely be an awe factor, maybe for a couple days, just being around an NFL legend,” Toure confessed. “But business is business and we’ve got to get to it as soon as possible.”

On Friday, Doubs, Walker, Wyatt, Toure and the rest of the Packers’ rookie class — seven more draft picks, 14 undrafted free-agent signees and 17 tryout players — got down to the business of chasing their NFL dreams at their first practice.

And while some are surer things than others, and some face longer odds than others, they all knew this much: The time for being awestruck is over. It’s time to get to work.

“It’s surreal,” said rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, a third-round pick who on draft night had referred to fellow UCLA alum Kenny Clark as “Mr. Clark” — a seventh-year vet who is only five years older than the 21-year-old Rhyan — and now is Clark’s teammate. “But I’m in the same locker room as them now. It’s time to kind of build a name for myself.

“When you hear David (Bakhtiari’s) name, you know exactly who he is and how good of a player he is. Aaron Rodgers, too. You know who they are. It’s time for me to start building my name up a little bit. I’m in the same locker room as them.”

While there was a little bit of crossover between veterans taking part in the team’s offseason program on Thursday afternoon when the rookies arrived for their physicals and to sign their contracts — 7 of the Packers’ 11 draft picks’ deals are done, with only wide receiver Christian Watson, offensive lineman Zach Tom, Walker and Doubs yet to officially sign — the whole idea of the two-day rookie minicamp is to get youngsters acclimated to life in the NFL and start the process of learning complicated playbooks.

Oh, and get past the awestruck stage.

“I think that any time you go into a new situation, there’s a ton of unknowns. And I’m sure there are some nerves,” LaFleur acknowledged. “But it’s good to have these guys in here. And just in my short time dealing with these guys, it seems to be a pretty impressive group.”

The group starts with the two first-round picks, Wyatt (No. 28 overall) and his University of Georgia teammate, inside linebacker Quay Walker (No. 22 overall). The two newest Bulldogs-turned-Packers even caught up with last year’s first-round pick and a fellow Georgia alum, cornerback Eric Stokes, to get the lay of the land.

“We sat down at a table in the cafeteria for probably like an hour and we just talked about everything. He gave us the whole rundown about Green Bay,” said Quay Walker, who is now under contract along with Wyatt, Rhyan, fifth-round edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare, safety Tariq Carpenter, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford and Toure. “It already feels like home.”

While Friday afternoon’s practice at Ray Nitschke Field didn’t include any 11-on-11 periods and focused primarily on fundamental work, Dobbs had two nice deep-ball catches during 1-on-1 drills, Quay Walker had a nice interception and Watson reeled in a pass on a seam route against triple coverage.

Even though those were simply baby steps at the start of what they all hope is a long NFL journey, those first-impression plays did matter — in part just to serve as a reminder that they earned the right to be on the field Friday.

“I think I’m here for a reason,” said Watson, a second-round pick from North Dakota State (No. 34 overall) whose father, Tim, was a sixth-round pick by the team in 1993. “I’m in the position I’m in right now because of all the stuff I’ve done in the past, and I know I can only continue to go forward and grow more. So I’m bringing that same confidence to here.”

Added ex-University of Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis, one of the undrafted free agents to sign with the team: “I’ve tried to make sure I wasn’t too high and wasn’t too low — right in the middle, and focused on the task I have. I’ve got to prove myself — prove myself to the coaches, prove myself to everybody. So I’m just out here with a mindset to get better.”

And for those who haven’t quite gotten past being awestruck yet?

“It’s just about understanding that a dream is becoming reality, and part of that reality is just understanding that you’re going to have to do whatever it takes to just be in this game,” Dobbs said.

“It’s just getting out that dream stage. I’ve been dreaming this since I was a young kid. Now that I’m finally in the game, it’s just to make sure that I make the best of my opportunity while I’m here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0