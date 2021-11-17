Packers stock sale off to flying start

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers opened its sixth stock offering in franchise history Tuesday and sold $10 million worth of stock in the first three hours, the team said.

The NFL's only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago. There are 300,000 shares available at $300 each, which the team promotes not as an investment in the common usage of the term, but rather as “pride of ownership.”

The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.

The team sold 33,000 shares in the first three hours, WLUK-TV reported. The money will go to fund upgrades at Lambeau Field, including new video boards.

Shares can be purchased online with credit cards, debit cards or electronic bank transfers. They’re also available by mail with a personal check or cashier’s check.

The Packers are a unique entity in the world of professional sports. The team is not owned by any billionaires. It has operated as a community-owned nonprofit since 1923. The team has approximately 361,300 owners.

With an eye towards history, the team notes that this marks only the sixth time that it has offered stock over the last 98 years.

Buyers are limited to a maximum of 200 shares, including any acquired during previous offerings in 1997 and 2011. The offering is open until Feb. 22 or until the shares sell out.

In his overview of the offering, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy adds a postscript: "Shares of stock in the Packers will make a cherished holiday gift."

