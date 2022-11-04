Packers: Toure making strides on the practice field after a 'casual' start

GREEN BAY — Samori Toure has not arrived. He knows that.

Two receptions for 41 yards — even if one was a 37-yard touchdown in last week’s loss at Buffalo, on which Toure did exactly the kind of improvisational find-some-open-space maneuvering that his quarterback craves on off-schedule plays — are not enough to say that.

They’re not get the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coaches to publicly compliment him, not enough for the four-time NFL MVP to fully trust him, and not enough to for the head coach to anoint him as the answer to the team’s inconsistent play at wide receiver.

But what Toure has done in his first two regular-season NFL games — and more importantly, with his work in practice — is earn a new nickname. Because the one that quarterback Aaron Rodgers derisively bestowed upon him this summer is no longer deserved.

“I nicknamed him ‘Captain Casual’ in training camp, as a way to maybe encourage him to start practicing with a little different type of tempo, practicing like a pro,” Rodgers explained as the Packers prepped for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. “I don’t think he really appreciated that nickname. I mean, who would?”

But because Toure has responded to Rodgers’ challenge by improving his practice habits, and because Toure has started to show why general manager Brian Gutekunst kept rookie seventh-round pick from Nebraska on the 53-man roster coming out of training camp based more on potential than production, Toure is no longer the healthy game-day scratch he was for the first six games.

And, in the process, Toure has also altered Rodgers’ view of him — significantly.

“It’s gone from a nickname that was legitimate, to more of a joke now because his practice habits have really picked up and I’ve been impressed with him,” Rodgers continued. “I had a conversation with him about how I thought it needed to be a sure thing that he was suiting up by midseason and playing meaningful minutes for us. I felt like his ability level was that, but I said, ‘You’ve got to start practicing better. You’ve got to show it to us in practice.’

“I really feel like the last three weeks he’s had really nice practices. Going on the ‘look’ team with ‘J’ (backup quarterback Jordan Love) and making a lot of plays, and then when he gets opportunities with the first team, not having a drop-off in production or approach. I give him a lot of credit for that.”

Toure also got his opportunity out of necessity, with Randall Cobb (ankle), Christian Watson (hamstring, concussion) and Allen Lazard (shoulder) all missing time in recent weeks, forcing Toure onto the field.

Now, with Lazard expected back against the Lions and Watson trending that way, it’s hard to see Toure being inactive in Detroit — even if offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich is withholding public praise, mostly on principle.

“With a rookie, I never really want to compliment him too much. You can always get burned with those guys,” Stenavich said Thursday afternoon. “But I was encouraged by (the Buffalo game). I was encouraged by that (touchdown) play. I've been encouraged by his practice habits for the last month or so.

“You can definitely see him learning how to become a professional. Does he have a long way to go? Absolutely. But I'm definitely encouraged by him and his performance the last few weeks, for sure.”

Added head coach Matt LaFleur: “I was super proud of him on that (touchdown). It went off schedule and it showed some of his instinctiveness, but I still think with all these young guys there’s a lot of details that we still need to improve upon.

“I think he’s done a nice job maturing and understand just what the expectations are and the standards that have been brought from that room in the past. I think those veteran receivers have been hard on him … but I think we’ve all seen him progress.”

With the Packers failing to acquire any pass-catching weapons at Tuesday’s trade deadline, any upgrades will have to come from improvement from within. That makes it absolutely vital that Toure continues his upward trajectory.

Asked about Rodgers’ “Captain Casual” nickname Thursday, Toure didn’t hide from the not-so-flattering genesis of it.

“They felt like I wasn't giving the effort or the finish that I should — and I agree with that,” Toure said of Rodgers and LaFleur. “You're supposed to burst for 15 (yards) every time you catch the ball and there were a few times I didn't do that and LaFleur would always say, ‘You look real casual out there. You're never going be able to reach your potential if you're not really finishing. Stop being casual. Be more intentional with everything.’

“I wasn't like mad, but I was just like, 'Dang, that's not what you want to be known for.' You don't want one of the greatest quarterbacks thinking you're casual, so I'm like, 'Alright, if that's what they think of me, I got to change something.'

“You don't want to be known as that guy who's casual, so I guess my practice habits just started to gradually get better.”

And for his part, Toure seems to grasp the gravity of the situation. While the touchdown meant a lot to him — he has the ball in his locker — he made it clear that such a play must be only the beginning for him.

“That's the whole reason why I'm here. I want to be on the field, I want to help the team, I want to make plays,” Toure said. “So it's all about how you deal with it, work toward that next step, prepare like you're going to play and just work for your opportunity.

“I’m just trying to get in anywhere I fit in. Just like I was before, whether I have a big role, small role, I’m just going to prepare like I do every single week and just try to maximize my opportunities.”