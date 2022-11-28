Packers: Unable to stop the run

The night ended with Aaron Rodgers watching the game on a television inside the Lincoln Financial Field visitors’ locker room, Jordan Love trying unsuccessfully to pull off a late-in-the-game comeback and the Green Bay Packers’ playoff chances virtually nil.

Yes, Sunday night’s 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t turn out to be anything close to what the Packers were hoping for.

And now, as a result, head coach Matt LaFleur must figure out what to do at quarterback — both while the Packers are still mathematically in playoff contention, and once they’re out of it — and wait for news from the medical staff as to whether Rodgers’ injured ribs will prevent him from playing in next Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

“I don’t even want to get into that right now. I would never speculate on that,” LaFleur said when asked if Rodgers will miss time after missing the fourth quarter Sunday night. “If Aaron’s healthy and ready to go, I anticipate him being out there.”

Asked if he would consider shutting Rodgers down and playing Love given Rodgers’ already injured right (throwing) thumb and now the rib injury, LaFleur replied, “We’ve got to have more conversations before we even get into that. But as long as he’s able to go, I expect him to be out there.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, indicated that once the team is eliminated from playoff contention, he understands there’ll be discussions about him possibly sitting out the remaining games so Love can play and the Packers’ personnel department and coaching staff can evaluate him in true game action.

“As long as I check out fine tomorrow, I expect to play this weekend,” said Rodgers, who traced the rib injury to two separate hits — one in the second quarter and one in the third. “I might not be able to (practice) Wednesday but, as long as there’s no major structural damage, I’ll try to get back out there.

“The pain was intense. Still is. The pain was tough. I just really couldn’t breathe and couldn’t really rotate my upper body. (But) we’ll see. Hopefully everything looks good tomorrow and then heal up for a couple days and see if I can go back out there.”

Asked about sitting out if the Packers are eliminated, Rodgers replied, “We have a five-game stretch. We’ve got to win all five and probably need a little bit of help. … But as long as we’re mathematically alive, I’d like to be out there.

“There’s obviously a lot of other conversations that come into play once you’re eliminated, and I’ll be open to all those conversations. … There’s other factors that, obviously, would come into play should we be mathematically eliminated.”

But while the quarterback situation was certainly top of mind following the game, it wasn’t at the top of the list of reasons the Packers fell to 4-8 and the Eagles improved to an NFL-best 10-1.

That honor went to the Packers defense, which ceded 500 total yards of offense to the Eagles, including 363 yards rushing.

“Bottom line is you can’t allow somebody to run for 363 yards against you and you can’t turn the ball over in a game like this,” LaFleur said.

Following losses earlier in the day by the Falcons and Detroit Lions, a win would have put the Packers in the No. 9 spot in the NFC’s race for the conference’s seven playoff berths.

Instead, fans who were eager to see Love play in games that counted — with a decision looming in the spring on whether to exercise the fifth-year option on the 2020 first-round pick’s rookie contract — might get their wish starting with next week’s road game at Chicago if Rodgers’ injury proves to be serious.

It proved to be serious enough to prevent Rodgers from returning to the game, which meant Love took over with 11 minutes, 11 seconds to play and the Packers trailing, 37-23.

“I felt a lot more prepared,” said Love, who completed his first four passes — including a 63-yard Christian Watson catch-and-run touchdown — and finished the night 6 of 9 for 113 yards and a 146.8 passer rating. “The more reps I can get, the more I can get in those situations, the more comfortable I’ll be.

“In my mind, it’s just, ‘Go make the most of it.’ Opportunities don’t come around too often, and you’ve got to go make the most of it.”

The game couldn’t have started much worse for the Packers, who allowed quarterback Jalen Hurts to break 24- and 28-yard runs to convert third downs and set up the game’s first points on a Kenneth Gainwell touchdown dive.

Kickoff returner Keisean Nixon muffed the ensuing kickoff, leaving the Packers to start at their own 9-yard line. On third-and-4 from the Packers’ 15-yard line, Rodgers was immediately pressured, and when he escaped, he underthrew Allen Lazard and his pass was deflected and intercepted. The Eagles scored three plays later to make it 13-0.

The Packers rallied, however, with a 20-yard AJ Dillon touchdown run and an 11-yard Rodgers-to-Randall Cobb strike giving the Packers a 14-13 lead before the first quarter was even over.

The teams went back-and-forth thereafter, with the Eagles getting a second Miles Sanders touchdown run and the Packers answering with a Rodgers-to-Aaron Jones touchdown to tie the game at 20-20.

But the Packers’ porous defense yet again failed them, giving up a nine-play, 71-yard touchdown drive that ended in a Quez Watkins 30-yard touchdown from Hurts to make it 27-20 at the half.

The Eagles pushed the lead to 34-20 with A.J. Brown’s 6-yard touchdown from Hurts on to start the third quarter, and on the ensuing drive, Rodgers sustained his oblique injury and was in obvious pain anytime he tried to throw. The Packers drove to the Philadelphia 6-yard line but wound up settling for a Mason Crosby field goal to cut it to 34-23.

The Packers defense finally got a quasi-stop on the next drive, forcing a Jake Elliott field goal at the end of a 14-play, 61-yard drive, making it 37-23.

Rodgers, who was in the locker room being examined by the medical staff during that defensive series, did not return, and Love took over. On his third pass of the night, Love hit Watson on a crossing route near midfield, and the speedy rookie wideout accelerated on his way to a 63-yard touchdown to pull the Packers within seven points.

“It was pretty much an easy throw,” Love said. “He did most of the run after the catch.”

Philadelphia chewed up nearly 4 minutes of clock on the ensuing drive, however, and when Elliott hit from 54 yards out to make it 40-30, it left Love with 2:16 to try and engineer a miracle.

Although he did drive the Packers into position for a field goal to cut it to 40-33, Love had a couple near-misses on end-zone throws that might have made it even more interesting.

“The mindset for me was, ‘Let’s go win the game. Let’s go do whatever we have to do,’” Love said. “It feels good to be in a situation like that where it’s high stakes.”

Unfortunately for Love, the Eagles were then able to run out the rest of the clock after recovering the onside kick that followed.

Now, what follows is a waiting game to see if Rodgers can go against the Bears — and if/when the Packers will be out of playoff contention and Love might get more chances to show what he can do.

“I’m walking out of here the same. I’m going to prepare as if Aaron won’t be able to play,” Love said. “I’ll go out there and I’m going to prepare this whole week like that. Who knows what will happen? I’m not sure. But that’s pretty much how I prepare every week. It’s obviously a little different this week given the circumstances. But I’ll prepare the same.”