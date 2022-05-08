Packers: Walker, Wyatt ready to prove themselves

GREEN BAY — Patrick Moore’s scouting trips to Athens, Georgia, aren’t like the vast majority of his other on-campus visits. When he goes to evaluate prospects at the University of Georgia, he takes a different approach to his practice and film viewing — especially when watching coach Kirby Smart’s talent-laden defense.

“A lot of schools, you can go and watch the entire defense and kind of grade two or three guys at a time,” the Green Bay Packers assistant college scouting director explained. “But a place like Georgia — and a few of these other places where they’ve got legit guys at every position — you have to break down and watch what they do specifically and take the rest of the group out of it.”

That’s what happens when one side of the football is so dominant, and has so many NFL-caliber players on it that your NFL team is interested in.

“You see how they practice, but you really have to break them down individually,” continued Moore, who is in his fourth year on the Packers’ scouting staff after five years with the Cleveland Browns — following 16 years as a coach. “You have to appreciate that they’ve got four or five monsters in front of them (on the defensive line) keeping them clean. But you’ve also got to see them taking on blocks and getting off and reading and scraping.”

The Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff national championship last season, and last week, the school broke NFL records for most overall players selected in a seven-round draft (15) and most defensive players selected in the first round (five).

“Preseason, we had one guy who was named all-conference, so that shows you what everyone knows,” ex-Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, now the head coach at Oregon, told the SEC Network after the draft. “We had great players and talent, but they never made (individual awards) their focus. They made playing well together their focus.”

The Packers, of course, were major contributors to that five-player first-round run, selecting Bulldogs inside linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt with the 28th overall pick.

Walker and Wyatt went after the Jacksonville Jaguars took defensive end Travon Walker No. 1 overall and the Philadelphia Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13. Safety Lewis Cine went to the Minnesota Vikings with the 32nd and final pick of the first round.

Of the 15 Georgia players chosen, eight were defenders. And to understand just how highly regarded the Bulldogs defense was, consider this: The Miami Dolphins took inside linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round (No. 102 overall) — even though never started a game in college while stuck behind Walker and Eagles third-round pick Nakobe Dean on the depth chart.

The Packers and Moore, who scouts the southeast region, are well-versed in the Georgia’s talent level and culture, after picking Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick — meaning Packers general manger Brian Gutekunst has used three straight first-round picks on Georgia defenders.

“These guys benefitted from each other, there’s no doubt about it. But the stable of players that place has been able to put together is impressive,” Gutekunst said of the Bulldogs, who’ve had 45 players drafted during Smart’s six seasons as coach. “I think you judge each individual player on his own and the opportunities that he has. You just have to see how they fit.”

The Packers got a two-day preview of how Walker and Wyatt might fit their defense this season during the team’s post-draft rookie minicamp, which wrapped up Saturday with its second and final practice. While no lasting evaluations could be made from the helmet-and-shorts workouts, Walker and Wyatt certainly looked the part during their limited drill work at Ray Nitschke Field.

“They’ve played on the biggest stages, so I don’t think it’ll ever be too big for them,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “But certainly, yeah, there was a lot of talent on that defense.”

Asked Saturday about the 6-foot-3, 304-pound Wyatt, LaFleur replied, “He sure looked good in some of the pass-rush things that we were doing. I love his intensity, his focus. You can tell he’s been coached hard. There’s a reason why he was a first-round pick. You can see it.”

Walker, Wyatt and Stokes had an impromptu reunion in the Lambeau Field players cafeteria on Thursday, spending an hour catching up and getting Stokes’ insights into everything from life in Green Bay, to defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme and coaching style, to how helpful their Georgia experiences will be as they move into the pro game.

“It felt like old times,” Walker said. “I think it’s an easy transition for me — well, I wouldn’t say ‘easy,’ because there are things that are going to be different — but just knowing what they expect and what they want in me, I think Georgia prepared me a good amount to come in here and step in and be ready.”

Added Wyatt: “Coming to Green Bay, it definitely helped me transition from the plays I had at Georgia. You're just used to being around a whole bunch of talent, a lot of guys that already went first round in the league or NFL talent that's already in the league. Just being around them, it just makes it a little easier, more comforting.”

Still, Walker, Wyatt and the rest of the former Bulldogs still must prove themselves NFL-ready. And that process has only just begun.

“What they’re coming from is about as close as you can get to the National Football League. They do such a good job there training their players,” Gutekunst said. “They’ve been on the big stage, they’ve been in really big games; both these guys have played against NFL players their entire career — not only during games but during practice. So I think that is always extremely helpful for the transition to the National Football League.”

