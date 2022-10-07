Packers will see Jones

New York Giants Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start in New York's game against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after participating fully in practice on Friday.

Jones sprained his left ankle last Sunday and was limited in midweek practices before the London trip but didn't receive an injury status Friday. He moved fluidly in the portion of practice open to the media.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was ruled out, making it likely Davis Webb will be elevated from the practice squad. Taylor is still in the concussion protocol. Webb has never thrown a pass in an NFL game, having played just once last season.

Safety Julian Love also was a full participant at practice and didn’t receive an injury status, clearing the way for his return from a concussion.

Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring his ankle in the third quarter of the 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. Taylor left the game shortly thereafter following a hard tackle.

“Early in the week I started feeling better pretty quickly and realized that I was recovering quickly,” Jones said after practice near the team hotel north of London.

Rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was also ruled out — and fellow receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) didn't make the trip.

Coach Brian Daboll shed more light on Toney's hamstring injury, saying it's the 2021 first-round draft pick's other hamstring that sidelined him this time. He injured during practice Thursday.

• Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night in Denver.

“It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.

The game featured seven field goals, a dozen punts, 25 third-down stops, four interceptions and six fumbles — none of which were recovered by the otherwise disruptive defenses.

“Our defense played lights out,” said Ryan, who emerged victorious despite getting sacked six times, giving him 21 so far this season, throwing a pair of interceptions to Caden Sterns and fumbling for the 10th time this season.

“We need to play better for sure, but I'm proud of the guys,” Ryan said. “Wins are what we need. We're right in the mix. ... I thought the two drives at the end showed a lot of guys. You just keep battling — and it helps when your defense is shutting them down, too.”

Gilmore also intercepted Wilson's pass just before the 2-minute mark of the fourth quarter to set up Chase McLaughlin's tying field goal with 5 seconds left.

“That’s the definition of a big-time player making big plays in the moment," Colts coach Frank Reich said about Gilmore. "Isn’t it awesome you can have a game like that and still win?"

McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history that pitted quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each yet featured zero touchdowns.

Auto racing

An appeals panel reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes.

The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had appealed the NASCAR penalty, which was initially a $50,000 fine and the loss of 25 critical points in the championship race.

The panel instead upped the fine to $100,000 and gave Byron back his points. The favorable ruling moved Byron from below the elimination line headed into Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where the playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight.

Byron was 10th in the standings with the loss of points; he's now seventh in the standings and 14 points above the cutline.