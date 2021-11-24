Paddock Lake tax levy will decrease

PADDOCK LAKE — Paddock Lake has approved a 2022 budget with a 5% decrease in the overall tax levy.

The tax levy, the amount collected from local taxpayers to cover village services and debt payments, will decrease $72,273, from $1,481,224 to $1,408,951.

The corresponding tax rate will be $4.41 per $1,000 of assessed property value. It puts the village portion of a tax bill for a $200,000 property at $882.

The effect on village tax bills will depend on the increase in value on individual properties. The village underwent a revaluation this year that increased the total village equalized valuation by 27 percent, to $319,383,000. If a property increased at the average for the village, taxes should be similar. If a property increased in value by more than the average, there is likely to be an increase in taxes.

“There was an increase in the contract costs and that is what pretty much governs our budget,” Administrator Tim Popanda said. “Our police contract with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department went up 6 percent.”

Popanda said the village is also negotiating a contract with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue.

“We’re doing something a little unique,” Popanda said. “We are going to purchase a piece of equipment for the fire department and we would make the debt payments. They are giving us a credit for the debt service we are incurring for the apparatus.”

Popanda said the village does not yet know what piece of equipment that will be, but the measure helped the village “keep our budget numbers down.”

“It’s easier to budget for debt service than it is for operational costs,” he said.

As a result, the overall Public Safety area of the budget will decrease. General Government and Public Works expenses are budgeted to increase.

The numbers:

General Government: Increase of $31,979, or 7.7%, from $417,538 to $449,517

Public Safety: Decrease of $18,531, or 3%, from $608,944 to $590,413.

Public Works: Increase of $7,284, or 1.8%, from $412,643 to $419,927.

Total expenditures are budgeted to increase $55,627, or 3 percent, from $1,911,499 to $1,967,126.

