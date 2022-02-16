PAGE 1 BILLBOARDS 02 17 22 Feb 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Rex Davenport Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frozen fun“Guys on Ice” on stage in Racine GET OUT & ABOUT, INSIDESLC champsCentral boys basketball team secures conference title SPORTS, C1 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Kenosha native Trae Waynes receiving plenty of support from hometown during Super Bowl run When the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take the field Sunday evening for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., there … Search warrant at Kenosha house leads to drugs, two arrests A search warrant issued for a man who failed to update his address with the Wisconsin State Sex Offender Registry led Kenosha Police to much m… WATCH NOW: Carthage students decry moldy, undercooked food Carthage College students say they are deeply unhappy with the quality, price and availability of food on campus. Fight that preceded Wednesday shooting reportedly started at northside bar Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials on Thursday confirmed that the location of a fight that later ended in a Wednesday morning shooting started… A Kenosha couple is taking over as new owners of an indoor playground business in Downtown Racine New owners, who opened their own PlaySpace in Kenosha after being inspired by Nest Playspace in Racine, will take over and rebrand at 505 Sixth St. Report of suspicious vehicle leads to felony charges for Kenosha man A 42-year-old Kenosha man faces a number of criminal charges, including a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a… Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents. Who's on the ballot? Primary election is Tuesday Just a handful of city, county and school races are on the Tuesday, Feb. 15 primary election ballots across Kenosha County. In-home care worker charged with theft A 34-year-old Kenosha woman, formerly employed as an in-home care worker for a company in Milwaukee, faces six criminal charges for alleged th… Tuesday primary makes it official: First female Kenosha County executive to be elected in April History will be made in April when a woman will be elected as Kenosha County executive for the first time.