Comprehensive cardiac care offered at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital is committed to providing exceptional comprehensive care for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA) patients in a state-of-the-art facility by a team of medical and surgical experts.
The aorta is the largest artery in the body. It starts in the heart, travels through the chest (thoracic aorta) and through the abdomen (abdominal aorta). When the wall of a blood vessel weakens, a balloon-like dilation called an aneurysm sometimes develops. It can form at any level in the aorta. The potential catastrophic result of weakened aneurysmal walls is rupture without warning, leading to massive bleeding. AAAs are also known as ‘the silent killer’ because once they grow and rupture, there is an 80-90% risk of immediate death. Every year, 200,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with AAAs. A ruptured AAA is the 15th leading cause of death in the country, and the 10th leading cause of death in men older than 55. Aneurysms are more common in the abdominal section but also can occur in the chest.
TAAs are the ones most likely to have genetic associations, while abdominal aortic aneurysms are more likely to be related to environmental, or lifestyle, factors including smoking.
We have established a multidisciplinary approach and coordinated patient-centered care to treat aneurysms. Dr. Goya Raikar, a pioneer and leading expert in cardiovascular robotic surgery, and Dr. Michael Ginsburg, an interventional and vascular radiologist with expertise in minimally invasive, image-guided endovascular surgery, work closely together considering a variety of factors in determining which treatment approach is best, weighing factors such as the health of the patient, the size of the aneurysm, and its location along the artery. This allows our patients to tap into a team of experts with complementary, minimally invasive surgical and endovascular skills, whose number one goal is optimizing patient outcomes by providing the highest-quality care possible, ensuring the right patient gets the right care in the right place at the right time.
Care for patients with an aortic aneurysm has improved dramatically over the years. Repairing them once required open surgery that involved a major abdominal incision, several days in the hospital, and several months for recovery. But now, most repairs are much easier on the patient, with endovascular grafting technology allowing the repair of the AAA by inserting a graft through a small incision in the groin. The endovascular method allows the graft to be delivered through a catheter or tube inserted in a groin artery. X-ray guidance is then used to accurately position the stent graft in the aorta, preventing the effects of pressure on the weakened aortic wall. The graft is then expanded inside the aorta and held in place with metallic hooks rather than sutures. The hospital stay is usually only one day, and most patients can return to work or normal daily activities in about a week.
Our vascular experts work from a state-of-the-art hybrid operating suite, harnessing the power of the most advanced medical imaging with 3D reconstruction. This allows us to minimize IV contrast load, reduce radiation exposure, and individualize the treatment plan. It also expands our ability to treat the most complex aortic aneurysmal disease, utilizing custom-made, stent graft implant technology.
Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital’s collaborative team, with a collective synergy of expertise, routinely deploy a range of diagnostic and device innovations to optimally meet the needs of patients and improve health care delivery and outcomes.