Comprehensive cardiac care offered at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital is committed to providing exceptional comprehensive care for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA) patients in a state-of-the-art facility by a team of medical and surgical experts.

The aorta is the largest artery in the body. It starts in the heart, travels through the chest (thoracic aorta) and through the abdomen (abdominal aorta). When the wall of a blood vessel weakens, a balloon-like dilation called an aneurysm sometimes develops. It can form at any level in the aorta. The potential catastrophic result of weakened aneurysmal walls is rupture without warning, leading to massive bleeding. AAAs are also known as ‘the silent killer’ because once they grow and rupture, there is an 80-90% risk of immediate death. Every year, 200,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with AAAs. A ruptured AAA is the 15th leading cause of death in the country, and the 10th leading cause of death in men older than 55. Aneurysms are more common in the abdominal section but also can occur in the chest.

TAAs are the ones most likely to have genetic associations, while abdominal aortic aneurysms are more likely to be related to environmental, or lifestyle, factors including smoking.