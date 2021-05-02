Lou Perrine's HoHo cakes a regional and national hit

It started as a family dessert treat that some foodies might even call decadent: Rich chocolate cake with a smooth and creamy white filling topped with an “indulgent” layer of fudge frosting.

Created by Laurie “Mama P” Perrine, the HoHo Cake has gained national attention.

The Perrines describe it as “Heaven in a Cake.”

Mama P created the cake many years ago when she wanted to create something special for her son Anthony’s 8th birthday.

The cake has become so popular that people throughout the region are wearing HoHo T-shirts and sweatshirts. It gained national attention in 2018 when Lou Perrine’s offered a “sweet” reward for information leading to the arrest of the thief wearing a Ho Ho cake hoodie when he stole a cash register from a Racine hotel.

“We want to catch the guy,” Anthony Perrine, owner of Lou Perrine’s said at the time.

The media ran the reward story. Now, the HoHo Cake has its very own “As seen on TV” designation.