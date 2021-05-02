Lou Perrine's South Side location is coming soon

Earlier this year, Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery convenience store received the go-ahead for the highly anticipated South Side Kenosha store. With plans initially delayed, construction on a 4,422-square-foot building at the former Drake’s Mobil, 8004 22nd Ave., is to begin this spring with completion scheduled for October.

Get ready to see more of the classic bright blue and yellow around town!

The Perrines initially pitched plans for the new location in 2018. The plan gained approval after they submitted a fresh set of renderings this yea. Great things take time right?

The original Lou Perrine’s was established in 1954 in Downtown Kenosha at 5145 Sheridan Rd. Known for its signature Mama P’s HoHo Cakes, fresh produce and a family feel atmosphere, the business brings convenient food shopping and fuel to the community.

As we wait patiently, the new location will fill a void left when a Stinebrink Piggly Wiggly supermarket closed nearly two years ago. It will be in the commercial complex that includes a CVS pharmacy and a TCF Bank acting as a one stop shop the south side needs!

Given the current times, members of the community noted how the absence of a grocery store affects the neighborhood.

“We’re hoping the new store will be wildly accepted,” owner Anthony Perrine said.

James Lawson of the Kenosha News contributed to this report.

