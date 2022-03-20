Pandemic impact: Experts analyze shifting workplace environment, building worker retention

Since the start of the pandemic, local businesses and workplaces have had to adapt to a shifting work environment, one that puts more power in the hands of employees as labor shortages continue across Wisconsin.

As those changes continue to reverberate throughout the state, Dennis Kaufman, professor and Department Chair Economics Department at UW-Parkside, and Rebekkah Kowalski, vice president of Manpower Manufacturing at the workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup, weighed in on what the workplace looks like today and what businesses are doing, and should be doing, to attract workers.

Both Kaufman and Kowlaski said that the competition for workers had risen to a level they hadn’t seen before.

“This is one of the toughest labor markets, if not the toughest we’ve ever seen,” Kowalski said.

Kaufman pointed to starting wages at shipping companies like Amazon and ULINE, where wages had seen a jump since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s a fierce competitive environment,” Kaufman said. “Certain firms have been fairly aggressive in meeting their employment needs.”

Those with families

But simply raising pay doesn’t necessarily bring in workers. Kaufman pointed out that many potential workers who may have stopped working during the pandemic were not rejoining because of child or elder care issues.

“I think quite frankly it needs to get more attention than it’s been given,” Kaufman said. “We need to consider trying to do more to make it affordable for people to go back to work.”

Kowalski said many companies have begun offering work schedules built around the schedules of families with children, something that she said would have been almost unheard of before.

“This is the sacred cow being toppled,” Kowalski said. “You really have to look at how you’re going to build flexibility into those roles that are traditionally considered non-flexible.”

Remote working

According to Kaufman, online remote work, which had spiked so drastically during the pandemic, could have some staying power as businesses try to offer more creative options to entice workers.

“We are moving towards looking at some changes that will be long-lasting,” Kaufman said. “There are some advantages to workers who can work from home and be just as productive.”

Remote work has its benefits for the workers as well, including eliminating their commute and potentially improving quality of life factors by staying at home.

Kowalski and Kaufman both pointed out that businesses had to do more than simply increase pay to attract workers in this labor market.

“My concern is that we just end up in a wage war,” Kowalski said, “so that people are just moving from company to company because we haven’t actually done an effective job at retaining talent.”

Retaining talent

Instead, Kowalski said companies had to consider how to retain workers who may be considering a change in career.

“What sometimes gets a little lost is keeping what you have,” Kowalski said. “Retaining talent is really as critical if not more so than attracting.”

Offering child care programs, more flexible scheduling and remote work are all on the table in today’s market. Some businesses have begun offering paid training courses to employees, as workers are realizing they need to future-proof their skill sets, Kaufman said.

“If you’re stuck with a set of skills that can’t upgrade or change over time, then you can be obsolete before you know it,” Kaufman said.

Kowalski said that Wisconsin has fared better over the pandemic than other parts of the country, thanks in part to its own flexibility.

“Generally in Southeast Wisconsin, we’ve seen a lot of creativity around thinking about pay, about skills development, about certain rewards,” Kowalski said. “We’re a pretty scrappy bunch.”

In Kenosha, quality of life improvements for the area, such as the work on the lakefront, will have less tangible but still critical importance to attracting and retaining workers, Kaufman said.

“Kenosha has done a pretty good job improving the lakefront area,” Kaufman said,”and making that a desirable location for people.”

