Parade entries and drivers sought for the 2022 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade

  • 0

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is seeking entrants, including performers, floats and veterans groups.

Continuing its community generosity, Snap-on, Inc. is again the lead sponsor for the parade, set for Sunday, July ,3 at 1 p.m.

This year’s theme is “America the Beautiful.”

Deadline for parade applications is Friday at 4 p.m.

Applications are posted on the city’s website, www.kenosha.org, and also are available by contacting Parade Organizer Kris Kochman in the Mayor’s office at 262-653-4177 or email: kkochman@kenosha.org.

Drivers with convertibles are needed to volunteer for the parade, providing rides for elected officials, entertainers and pageant winners.

For more parade information, please www.kenosha.org.

