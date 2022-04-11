Parkside Day participants set record as they give and give back to university, community

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s fourth annual Parkside Day, a day of giving and activities in support of the university, turned out to be a record-setting event Friday.

Based on preliminary results, more than 1,700 individuals across the nation participated in the day through donating, volunteering, and the Ranger Run run/walk event.

Parkside Day. with presenting sponsor HARIBO of America, generated $155,086 in donations to scholarships, athletics, and programs of the university from 1,082 donors.

The number of donors – 1,082 individuals and businesses making financial contributions – is significant to UW-Parkside, marking the highest number of donors to date for the annual Parkside Day.

“This year’s Parkside Day results truly demonstrate the collective impact of the UW-Parkside community,” said Linnéa Booher, director of donor and alumni engagement and the lead organizer of Parkside Day. “Adding our gifts together created a powerful result, and the result of one day has a lasting effect as students receive life-changing scholarships and opportunities.”

A highlighted giving area was the Future Focus Fund, the UW-Parkside Foundation’s need-based student aid fund which helps students facing financial hardship stay on track to earning their degrees. Parkside Day recognized this year’s Future Focus corporate supporters: HARIBO of America, Snap-on Inc., and CNH Industrial.

The impact of Parkside Day extended beyond the dollars raised through the “Rangers Give Back” opportunity for UW-Parkside students, staff, and community members to volunteer locally and in other communities. Two hundred forty-three individuals volunteered, contributing 367 hours of service.

Locally, Rangers Give Back participants volunteered on campus and at Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network (Root-Pike WIN), Shalom Center of Kenosha, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, and Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha led by UW-Parkside alumnus Andy Berg.

Members of the UW-Parkside community also participated in Parkside Day through activities including a virtual Ranger Reunion, the Ranger Run, and social media challenges.

“The level of energy and investment from alumni, neighbors, sponsors, volunteer partners, and the entire UW-Parkside family made this a record-breaking Parkside Day,” said Willie Jude II, vice chancellor for university advancement. “As UW-Parkside works toward our bold goal of 50% more graduates by 2025, events like Parkside Day are a key part of celebrating the university’s growth and bringing people together around our shared goal of preparing more college graduates – the future of our community and our economy – for success.”

Additional information about Parkside Day and 2022 results is available at www.uwp.edu/parkside-day.

