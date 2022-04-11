Parkside Day participants set record as they give and give back to university, community

University of Wisconsin-Parkside alumni and friends celebrate Parkside Day 2022 at a launch party at Oakfire Pizzeria and Bar in Kenosha on Friday. Parkside’s fourth annual Parkside Day, a day of giving and activities in support of the university, turned out to be a record-setting event Friday.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
UW-Parkside students clean natural areas and remove invasive species in Kenosha with Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network as part of the Rangers Give Back volunteer project on Parkside Day 2022.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
UW-Parkside student Miraje Woods and vice chancellor for university advancement Willie Jude II celebrate Parkside Day 2022 at activities on campus with Ranger Bear.
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s fourth annual Parkside Day, a day of giving and activities in support of the university, turned out to be a record-setting event Friday.
Based on preliminary results, more than 1,700 individuals across the nation participated in the day through donating, volunteering, and the Ranger Run run/walk event.
Parkside Day. with presenting sponsor HARIBO of America, generated $155,086 in donations to scholarships, athletics, and programs of the university from 1,082 donors.
The number of donors – 1,082 individuals and businesses making financial contributions – is significant to UW-Parkside, marking the highest number of donors to date for the annual Parkside Day.
“This year’s Parkside Day results truly demonstrate the collective impact of the UW-Parkside community,” said Linnéa Booher, director of donor and alumni engagement and the lead organizer of Parkside Day. “Adding our gifts together created a powerful result, and the result of one day has a lasting effect as students receive life-changing scholarships and opportunities.”
A highlighted giving area was the Future Focus Fund, the UW-Parkside Foundation’s need-based student aid fund which helps students facing financial hardship stay on track to earning their degrees. Parkside Day recognized this year’s Future Focus corporate supporters: HARIBO of America, Snap-on Inc., and CNH Industrial.
The impact of Parkside Day extended beyond the dollars raised through the “Rangers Give Back” opportunity for UW-Parkside students, staff, and community members to volunteer locally and in other communities. Two hundred forty-three individuals volunteered, contributing 367 hours of service.
Locally, Rangers Give Back participants volunteered on campus and at Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network (Root-Pike WIN), Shalom Center of Kenosha, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, and Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha led by UW-Parkside alumnus Andy Berg.
Members of the UW-Parkside community also participated in Parkside Day through activities including a virtual Ranger Reunion, the Ranger Run, and social media challenges.
“The level of energy and investment from alumni, neighbors, sponsors, volunteer partners, and the entire UW-Parkside family made this a record-breaking Parkside Day,” said Willie Jude II, vice chancellor for university advancement. “As UW-Parkside works toward our bold goal of 50% more graduates by 2025, events like Parkside Day are a key part of celebrating the university’s growth and bringing people together around our shared goal of preparing more college graduates – the future of our community and our economy – for success.”
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
The notion of movies as television events has become rather quaint. The advent of streaming, and before that, DVDs and videotape, destroyed th…
1 of 3
University of Wisconsin-Parkside alumni and friends celebrate Parkside Day 2022 at a launch party at Oakfire Pizzeria and Bar in Kenosha on Friday. Parkside’s fourth annual Parkside Day, a day of giving and activities in support of the university, turned out to be a record-setting event Friday.