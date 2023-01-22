Recent patents issued with Kenosha County ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, Wisconsin has been assigned a patent (No. US 11545871 B2, initially filed Sept. 2, 2020) developed by David A. Cyborski, of Kenosha, for “Tool housing and motor exhaust management.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11541516 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2019) developed by Ottoleo Kuter-Arnebeck, of Kenosha, for “Fastener retention and anti-camout tool bit.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11541525 B2, initially filed June 22, 2020) developed by three inventors, including Richard Bothmann, of Round Lake, Ill.; Brian King, of Oak Creek; and Ray Kinsley, of Mount Pleasant, for “Reversing mechanism for a power tool.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11541518 B2, initially filed Sept. 28, 2017) developed by three inventors., including Daniel M. Eggert, of Kenosha; Jeffrey M. Arendt, of Union Grove; and Glenn A. Kaufman, of Racine, for “Tool head with groove for removal from lug.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11543320 B2, initially filed Aug. 31, 2020) developed by three inventors, including Jerry A. King, of Hacienda Heights, Calif.; Nathan J. Lee, of Escondido, Caif.; and Christopher Lawton, of Costa Mesa, Caif., for “Wireless torque wrench with torque specifications.”

FNA Group

FNA GROUP, INC., of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0974272 S1, initially filed Oct. 29, 2020) developed by three inventors including Christopher Alexander, of Park Ridge, Ill.; Yeng Her, of Kenosha; and Ryan Daniel Sherwood, of La Grange, Ill.; for “Fluid container.”

FNA GROUP, INC., of Pleasant Prairie, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0974685 S1, initially filed Nov. 25, 2019) developed by Gus Alexander, of Inverness, Ill., for “Dashboard for a pressure washer.”

Milwaukee Electric

MILWAUKEE ELECTRIC TOOL CORPORATION, of Brookfield, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11541521 B2, initially filed March 30, 2021) developed by six inventors including Burtrom Lee Stampfl, of Bristol, for “Power tool communication system.”

Abbvie Inc.

ABBVIE INC., of North Chicago, Ill.has been assigned a patent (No. US 11542239 B2, initially filed July 23, 2019) developed by nine inventors, including Albert Kruger, of Pleasant Prairie, for “Elagolix sodium compositions and processes.”

S.C. Johnson

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11541409 B2, initially filed Dec. 3, 2015) developed by four inventors, including Ronald H. Spang, Jr., of Kenosha, for “Apparatus and method for providing an improved spray pattern with a squeeze bottle.”

Insinkerator LLC

INSINKERATOR LLC, pf Benton Harbor, Mich., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11549249 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2020) developed by four inventors, including Charles A. Farago, of Kenosha, for “System and method for controlling an operational status of a waste disposer.”