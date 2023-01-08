 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patents

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0973994 S1, initially filed April 1, 2022) developed by three inventos, includin Jonathan I. Andersen, of Mount Pleasant, James T. Rettler, of Kenosha, and Benjamin T. Schulz, of Racine, for “Jack.”

Andis

ANDIS COMPANY, of Sturtevant, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11534931 B2, initially filed Oct. 30, 2020) developed by Edwin A. Werner, of Union Grove, Wisconsin, for “Blade assembly having entrapped spring.”

Krausko

KRAUSKO, LLC, of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11538363 B2, initially filed Feb. 12, 2018) developed by Jeffrey L. Kraus and Lawrence E. Kraus, both of Racine, for “Posable training aid.”

