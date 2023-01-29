Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11555743 B2, initially filed July 1, 2019) developed by three inventors including Timothy G. Ruther, of Carpentersville, Ill.; Gary F. Stefanik, of Elmhurst, Ill.; and Robert Hoevenaar, of De Weere, Netherlands, for “Method and system for calibrating imaging system.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, Wisconsin has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0974870 S1, initially filed July 20, 2020) developed by John Dabbeekeh and Collin Kohls, both of Kenosha, for “Impact wrench.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11548122 B2, initially filed April 27, 2020) developed by Ben T. Schulz, of Racine, for “Inline ratcheting mechanism.”

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11548120 B2, initially filed May 14, 2020) developed by Douglas A. Moyer, of Racine, and Daniel M. Eggert, of Kenosha, for “Tool with handle offsets.”

Insinkerator

INSINKERATOR LLC, of Benton Harbor, Mich.,has been assigned a patent (No. US 11549249 B2, initially filed Oct. 7, 2020) developed by four inventors, including Charles A. Farago, of Kenosha, for “System and method for controlling an operational status of a waste disposer.”

Watlow Electric

WATLOW ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING COMPANY, of St. Louis, Mo., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11550346 B2, initially filed Feb. 10, 2020) developed by four inventors including David P. Culbertson, of Bristol, for “Smart heater system.”

Illinois Tool Works

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC., of Glenview, Ill., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11549571 B2, initially filed July 19, 2019) developed by Bryan John Kordus, of Twin Lakes, for “Belt tensioning apparatus for material removal machines.”

Exacto

EXACTO, INC., of Sharon, Wis. has been assigned a patent (No. US 11553711 B2, initially filed Aug. 29, 2019) developed by three inventors including Franklin E. Sexton, of Richmond, Ill.; Todd J. O’Connell, of Wonder Lake, Ill.; and Ryan Strash, of Union Grove, for “Compositions comprising ethoxylated lecithin and methods of making and using the same.”

S.C. Johnson

S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., of Racine, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11554191 B2, initially filed Jan. 15, 2020) developed by four inventors including Jesse Richard, Michael Haynes, David Dycher, and Harold Augier, all of Racine, for “Dispenser with an improved heater arrangement.”