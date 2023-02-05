Recent patents issued with Kenosha County area ties include:

Snap-on

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a design patent (No. US D0976074 S1, initially filed March 15, 2021) developed by three inventors including David A. Cyborski, Bryan J. Kordus and Joshua M. Beer, all of Kenosha, for "Ratchet housing."

SNAP-ON INC., of Kenosha, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11562566 B2, initially filed Sept. 25, 2020) developed by eight inventors inluding: Matthew J. Lipsey, of Sherwood, Ark.; David C. Fly, of Maumelle, Ark.; Preston C. Phillips, of Conway, Ark.; Jason Newport, of Conway, Ark.; Cody L. Houston, of Conway, Ark.; Joseph Chwan, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; Frederick J. Rogers, of North Little Rock, Ark.; and Sean W. Ryan, of Pleasant Prairie, for "Use of on-screen content identifiers in automated tool control systems."

Local inventor

An inventor from Kenosha, Sandra Jean Rizzo, has been awarded a design patent (No. US D0976088 S1, initially filed Oct. 27, 2020) for "Tennis ball bed leg cover."

An inventor from Kenosha, Sandra Jean Rizzo, has been awarded a design patent (No. US D0976087 S1, initially filed June 10, 2020) for "Basketball bed leg cover."

BRP

BRP US INC., of Sturtevant, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11560864 B2, initially filed June 23, 2022) developed by three inventors including Justin Johnson, of Silver Lake; Joseph Zamora, of Burlington; and Roger Raetzman, of Pleasant Prairie, for "Exhaust valve, exhaust valve assembly and exhaust valve system for two-stroke internal combustion engines, two-stroke internal combustion engine having same and method for cleaning an exhaust valve."

Sta-Rite Industries

STA-RITE INDUSTRIES INC., of Delawan, has been assigned a patent (No. US 11563389 B2, initially filed July 30, 2010) developed by nine inventors incuding Gary Thomas Baase, II, of Kenosha, for "Method for starting a single-phase induction motor."

Medline Industries

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, LP, of Northfield, Ill., has been assigned three design patents developed by Megan Henken, of Wauconda, Ill., and Steve McNabb, of Kenosha, for "Microfiber booklet."